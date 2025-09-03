U.S. Viral Vaccines CDMO Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Focus on Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Viral Vaccines CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines), By Service, By Workflow, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. viral vaccines CDMO market size was estimated at USD 750.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.94% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is primarily attributed to strong government funding, advancements in vaccine technologies, and increasing demand for rapid, scalable production. Additionally, CDMOs with advanced capabilities such as single-use systems, lipid nanoparticle formulation, and fill-finish services are in high demand as pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource to reduce costs and speed up timelines. Strategic partnerships, pandemic preparedness goals, and support from organizations like CEPI further the market growth.



The rising prevalence of viral diseases such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, and monkeypox is accelerating demand for the U.S. viral vaccines CDMO market. Following pandemic-related trends, RSV surged significantly in 2022, resulting in hospitalizations among infants under six months, which increased sevenfold compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, influenza test positivity in early 2025 rose to 18.7% across 44 states, along with rising hospitalizations and pediatric fatalities. At the same time, the monkeypox outbreak during 2022-2023 accounted for over 34,700 U.S. cases, prompting the administration of more than 1 million JYNNEOS vaccines. These surges have compelled public health agencies and vaccine developers to enhance manufacturing capacity, leading to contracts, process development, and infrastructure upgrades through CDMOs. This, in turn, supports market growth in the U.S.



The growth of the U.S. viral vaccines CDMO industry is significantly driven by public health emergencies and increasing demand for scalable, rapid vaccine production. Programs like Operation Warp Speed have catalyzed partnerships between the government and CDMOs, with over USD 10 billion in funding allocated to expand domestic manufacturing for COVID-19 and future outbreaks. This focus on pandemic readiness has led to long-term contracts through entities like BARDA, fostering consistent CDMO project pipelines.

At the same time, pharmaceutical and biotech firms are increasingly outsourcing vaccine development and manufacturing to CDMOs to reduce upfront capital investments, accelerate time to market, and manage risks across complex viral platforms. Outsourcing also allows companies to concentrate on core R&D activities while leveraging CDMOs' regulatory expertise and GMP infrastructure. This strategic shift, particularly evident in viral-vectored and multivalent vaccine development, positions U.S.-based CDMOs as key enablers of national biosecurity and public-private preparedness, enhancing long-term market growth opportunities.

Companies Featured

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Emergent BioSolutions

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Alcami Corporation

Samsung Biologics

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma

U.S. Viral Vaccines CDMO Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

DNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Clinical

Commercial

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Formulation & Process Development

Upstream Development

Downstream Development

Analytical Testing

Fill-Finish Services

Packaging & Labeling

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

