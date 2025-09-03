Viral Vaccines CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Viral Vector Technologies Boost Cross-Application Demand in Biologics Sector

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vaccines CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines), By Service, By Workflow, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral vaccines CDMO market size was estimated at USD 2.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth of the market is mainly due rising demand for outsourced manufacturing of viral vaccines, driven by increased prevalence of infectious diseases, growing adoption of viral vector-based platforms for both prophylactic and therapeutic use, and the need for rapid, scalable production solutions.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of viral illnesses such as influenza, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis, and emerging threats like dengue, RSV, and viral hemorrhagic fevers has pushed public and private vaccine developers to accelerate production timelines. Given the high biosafety, quality, and process control requirements associated with live-attenuated, inactivated, and recombinant viral vaccines, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to CDMOs with established viral platforms, BSL-2/3 containment infrastructure, and end-to-end compliance capabilities.

Moreover, post-COVID-19, governments and global health agencies have significantly increased funding and long-term procurement agreements for pandemic preparedness, which has increased demand for scalable viral vaccine production. CDMOs offer specialized knowledge in viral seed banking, cell line development, vector engineering, and cGMP-grade virus production, enabling vaccine innovators to shorten development timelines and meet regulatory milestones with lower operational risk.



The growing adoption of single-use bioreactors, modular cleanrooms, and high-speed fill-finish lines including prefilled syringes and lyophilized vials has made outsourcing an efficient alternative for both small biotech firms and large vaccine players. Additionally, as several developers seek to expand into global markets, CDMOs with multi-regional regulatory compliance such as U.S. FDA, EMA, WHO PQ and distributed manufacturing footprints are favored for commercial supply contracts.

Further, the rise of viral vector technologies in gene therapy and oncology has also unclear the lines between traditional vaccines and therapeutic platforms, increasing cross-application demand for viral CDMO services. As biologics become more personalized and technically complex, companies like Lonza, Fujifilm Diosynth, Samsung Biologics, and WuXi Biologics are scaling both upstream viral production and downstream sterile fill-finish capacities, positioning themselves as strategic manufacturing partners in the next era of global viral vaccine development.

Global Viral Vaccines CDMO Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

DNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Clinical

Commercial

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Formulation & Process Development

Upstream Development

Downstream Development

Analytical Testing

Fill-Finish Services

Packaging & Labeling

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Thailand

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

