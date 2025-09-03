U.S. Fitness Apps Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Apple, Google, Peloton, Azumio, MyFitnessPal, Nike, Under Armour, Zwift, Strava, and Calm

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fitness Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking), By Platform (Android, iOS), Devices (Smartphones, Tablets), and Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. fitness apps market size was estimated at USD 4.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.10 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is attributed to the evolving consumer health priorities and technological advancements. Rising health awareness and a growing focus on preventive healthcare have led individuals to actively seek tools for managing fitness and well-being. This shift is further supported by the widespread adoption of smartphones and improved internet accessibility, making fitness apps easily available and convenient to use.

In addition, the increasing usage of wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness bands enables real-time health tracking and enhances user engagement. Moreover, the shift toward at-home workouts and virtual coaching, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers continue to prefer flexible, on-demand fitness solutions over traditional gym routines.



Rising Adoption of Fitness Apps in the U.S.: A Growing Trend



Growing awareness around physical fitness and preventive healthcare has significantly boosted the adoption of fitness apps in the U.S. Consumers are increasingly turning to digital platforms to monitor their health, manage weight, reduce stress, and maintain an active lifestyle. With rising concerns about chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, many individuals are proactively using fitness apps to track exercise routines, diet plans, and overall wellness.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Zwift Inc.

Strava, Inc.

Calm.com, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Fitness Apps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Health Awareness and Preventive Healthcare Focus

3.2.1.2. High Smartphone usage and Internet Accessibility

3.2.1.3. Growth in Wearable Device Integration

3.2.1.4. Shift Toward At-Home Workouts and Virtual Coaching

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Privacy and data security concerns

3.2.2.2. Technological barriers and device compatibility

3.3. U.S. Fitness Apps: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.5. Key Evaluation Metrics for U.S. Fitness Apps Market

3.5.1. Metrics for the key companies in the market (retention rate, churn rate, and conversion rate)

3.6. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.6.1. Demographic Analysis

3.6.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

3.7. Parameters Considered in Designing Fitness Apps

3.8. Futuristic Trends in Fitness Apps Industry

3.9. Adoption Rates of Fitness Apps in the U.S.



Chapter 4. U.S. Fitness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. U.S. Fitness Apps Market, by Type, 2021 to 2033

4.5. Exercise & Weight Loss

4.6. Diet & Nutrition

4.7. Activity Tracking



Chapter 5. U.S. Fitness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Platform, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Platform Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. U.S. Fitness Apps Market, by Platform, 2021 to 2033

5.5. Android

5.6. iOS

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Fitness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Device, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Device Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. U.S. Fitness Apps Market, by Device, 2021 to 2033

6.5. Smartphones

6.6. Tablets

6.7. Wearable Devices



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Financial performance

7.3.3. Platform benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z6271

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment