Threat Intelligence Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Training Initiatives to Bridge Cybersecurity Skills Gap Enhances Growth, Key Players Lead with Strategic Acquisitions and New Product Launches

The threat intelligence market is expected to grow from USD 6.075 billion in 2025 to USD 11.511 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.64%.



Threat intelligence involves collecting, processing, and analyzing data to understand attackers' motives, goals, and attack patterns. Its primary aim is to empower organizations to make data-driven security decisions, transitioning from reactive to proactive strategies against cyber threats. The growing reliance on digitalization and cloud-based platforms has heightened cyber risks, driving demand for threat intelligence solutions and expanding the market.

The threat intelligence market is poised for continued expansion in 2025, driven by the persistent rise in cyber threats and the need for proactive security measures. Advancements in digitalization, while transformative, amplify vulnerabilities, necessitating robust threat intelligence solutions. Key players are likely to sustain momentum through innovative platforms, strategic acquisitions, and training programs to address evolving threats.

The focus on integrating external and internal intelligence, as seen in prior acquisitions, and enhancing workforce skills will remain critical. As cyber-attacks grow in scale and impact, organizations across sectors will increasingly rely on threat intelligence to safeguard data, infrastructure, and operations, making it a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity strategies.



Market Drivers

Surge in Cyber-Attacks and Fraud



The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks are key drivers of the threat intelligence market. In 2022, notable incidents underscored this trend. For instance, in April 2022, Romanian government, military, banking, and media websites faced multiple DDoS attacks, disrupting operations. That same month, MailChimp experienced a social engineering attack, compromising data of approximately 100 clients by accessing internal customer support and account administration tools.



Strategic Initiatives by Key Players



The market is propelled by proactive strategies from industry leaders, including product launches, acquisitions, and training programs. In 2025, the focus remains on addressing rising cybersecurity concerns as enterprises seek advanced solutions to prevent breaches. Key developments include:



New Product Launches: Companies are introducing innovative threat intelligence platforms to meet market demand. While specific 2025 launches are not detailed, the trend of deploying advanced platforms persists, building on 2021 examples like Logically's partnership with Raxa Security Services to launch Logically Intelligence (LI), a cloud-based platform offering at-scale threat analysis and countermeasures.



Strategic Acquisitions: Acquisitions continue to strengthen market offerings. For example, Rapid7, Inc.'s 2021 acquisition of IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd. combined external threat intelligence with community-driven insights, enabling comprehensive threat monitoring and mitigation for enterprises. Such moves enhance global presence and service capabilities, a trend likely continuing into 2025 as firms aim to unify internal and external threat intelligence.



Cybersecurity Training Programs: Addressing the skills gap is critical, as evidenced by Fortinet's April 2022 initiative to launch cybersecurity awareness training aligned with NIST standards. The program covered data privacy, information security, physical security, internet security, and password protection, responding to a survey indicating 73% of organizations experienced breaches due to inadequate cybersecurity skills. Similar initiatives in 2025 are expected to further bolster workforce preparedness, driving market growth by enhancing organizational resilience.



