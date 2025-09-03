Cancer Biopsy Market Revenues to Double by 2030, Reaching $67.22 Billion - Analysis of Emerging Trends and Growth Strategies Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biopsy Market by Product Type (Core Needle Biopsy, Fine Needle Aspiration, Surgical Biopsy), Application (Breast, Liver, Lung), Technology, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cancer Biopsy Market has demonstrated significant growth, moving from USD 33.48 billion in 2024 to USD 37.76 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 67.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.32%. In the rapidly advancing field of oncology diagnostics, biopsy procedures serve a crucial role in personalized care. Modern technologies focus on minimally invasive methods that enhance patient outcomes while maintaining diagnostic integrity. The integration of advanced imaging modalities has augmented the accuracy and efficiency of these procedures, marking a notable evolution in clinical approaches.

Transformative Advances in Cancer Biopsy Technology

The shift from conventional invasive methods to innovative, minimally disruptive techniques marks a new era in cancer diagnosis. Technologies like vacuum-assisted systems and robotic platforms improve specimen quality and precision. Real-time analytics, enabled by machine learning, enhance procedural decision-making, reducing diagnostic times and improving outcomes. These technological advances aid healthcare providers in adopting efficient and patient-centric solutions, ensuring optimal diagnostic results in diverse clinical scenarios.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Cancer Biopsy Equipment

The 2025 U.S. tariffs on biopsy equipment have necessitated a reevaluation of procurement strategies. Rising import duties have pressured manufacturers, prompting strategic shifts along the supply chain, such as diversifying supplier networks and exploring local manufacturing opportunities. Healthcare facilities face potential cost increases, influencing procurement decisions and budget allocations. Collaborating with policymakers and logistics providers can mitigate these challenges, ensuring continuous access to vital diagnostic tools while maintaining market stability.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The rapid adoption of advanced biopsy technologies is transforming diagnostic pathways and improving patient outcomes.

U.S. tariffs pose challenges to equipment costs and supply chain dynamics, necessitating strategic adaptations across the market.

The report provides valuable insights into the segmentation of product types, clinical applications, technological platforms, and geographic variations.

Leaders in the industry are leveraging strategic partnerships and R&D investments to maintain competitive advantage and innovate within the oncology diagnostics sector.

These comprehensive insights aid decision-makers in developing strategies for market entry and growth, allowing them to anticipate industry shifts and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of liquid biopsy assays for early cancer detection using ctDNA and exosomal biomarkers

5.2. Adoption of AI-driven image analysis in needle biopsy procedures to enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce sample processing times

5.3. Development of minimally invasive robotic biopsy devices enabling precision sampling of deep-seated tumors

5.4. Expansion of next-generation sequencing panels in biopsy specimens to guide personalized oncology treatment decisions

5.5. Growth of point-of-care biopsy diagnostic platforms for rapid molecular profiling in outpatient oncology settings

5.6. Emergence of multianalyte liquid biopsy tests combining circulating tumor cells, DNA, and RNA for comprehensive tumor characterization

5.7. Regulatory approvals and reimbursement reforms driving commercialization of innovative biopsy technologies in major markets

5.8. Collaborations between diagnostic companies and academic centers to validate novel biopsy biomarkers and protocols

5.9. Rise of pan-cancer early detection assays leveraging cfDNA methylation profiling for multi-cancer screening

5.10. Integration of AI-driven decision support tools with biopsy genotyping data to predict patient outcomes and therapy response



8. Cancer Biopsy Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Core Needle Biopsy

8.3. Fine Needle Aspiration

8.4. Surgical Biopsy

8.5. Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy



9. Cancer Biopsy Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Breast

9.3. Liver

9.4. Lung

9.5. Prostate

9.6. Thyroid



10. Cancer Biopsy Market, by Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Imaging Guided Biopsy

10.3. Manual Freehand Biopsy

10.4. Robotic Assisted Biopsy



11. Cancer Biopsy Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

11.4. Hospitals

11.5. Physicians Offices



12. Americas Cancer Biopsy Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Cancer Biopsy market report include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Olympus Corporation

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

