Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheelers Market Report 2025 | Industry Booming with Revenues More Than Doubling by 2030 | Key Opportunities by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Battery Capacity and Country

The Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Market was valued at USD 15.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 38.85 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.50%. The Asia-Pacific electric two-wheeler market is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by a surge in urbanization and evolving mobility needs.

Consumers are shifting preferences toward cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions. As traditional internal combustion engine vehicles face scrutiny over emissions and operating costs, electric two-wheelers present a compelling alternative. Manufacturers are investing in advanced battery technologies, expanding model portfolios, and collaborating with tech firms to integrate smart features. The proliferation of shared mobility services and e-commerce logistics is also pushing demand, particularly in densely populated urban areas where electric scooters and bikes offer operational flexibility and low maintenance.

Market Driver

Technological Advancements in Battery Efficiency: Innovations in battery technology are significantly enhancing the appeal of electric two-wheelers. Improvements in lithium-ion batteries have resulted in better energy density, longer range, and shorter charging times. Solid-state batteries are gaining attention due to their potential for higher safety and lifecycle benefits. These advancements reduce range anxiety and increase performance reliability. Enhanced battery efficiency also lowers the total cost of ownership by reducing maintenance and charging frequency, making electric two-wheelers more viable for both urban commuting and commercial use.

Key Market Challenge

High Initial Purchase Cost: Despite decreasing battery prices, the upfront cost of electric two-wheelers remains higher than their internal combustion counterparts. The inclusion of advanced components like lithium-ion batteries, electronic controllers, and smart systems inflates the price. For price-sensitive consumers, this remains a deterrent. Limited access to financing options or higher interest rates for EV loans further restrict affordability, especially in lower-income segments.

Key Market Trend

Rise of Battery Swapping Technology: Battery swapping is emerging as a practical alternative to traditional charging. It enables users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones at swap stations, significantly reducing downtime. This model is gaining traction among fleet operators and delivery businesses that require high vehicle utilization. Battery-as-a-service models are also being explored, lowering the cost barrier for end users by decoupling the battery from the vehicle purchase. In 2025, the Delhi government introduced a revamped electric vehicle policy aimed at generating at least 20,000 jobs through the expansion of charging and battery swapping infrastructure.

With over 4,646 charging points and 250 swapping stations already in place across 50 locations, the policy focuses on addressing range anxiety and encouraging greater EV adoption. The new policy emphasizes the creation of a robust EV charging network at regular intervals to ensure comprehensive access. The original 2020 EV policy, which has been extended multiple times, offers incentives such as subsidies of INR 5,500 for e-cycles, INR 30,000 for e-rickshaws and e-carts, INR 5,000 per kWh for two-wheelers (capped at INR 30,000), and INR 30,000 for light commercial EVs. The government targets 95% EV adoption among new vehicle registrations by 2027 and aims for full recharging infrastructure coverage by 2030.

Key Players Profiled in the Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited

Ather Energy Private Limited

Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited

Bajaj Auto Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited

Komaki Electric Vehicle Division (KLB Komaki Private Limited)

Ultraviolette Automotive Private Limited

BYD Company Limited

Vmoto Limited

Report Scope

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Vehicle Type:

Scooter/Moped

Motorcycle

By Battery Capacity:

< 25Ah

>25Ah

By Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

By Country:

China

India

Japan

Vietnam

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

