Veterinary Oncology Market Shares, Competition and Trends Analysis 2025-2030: Discover the Impact of Advanced Therapies and Digital Tools

The veterinary oncology market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by technological advances, evolving clinical demand, and the integration of personalized care solutions for companion animals. For senior decision-makers across the animal health sector, staying ahead of these developments is now essential to maintaining competitiveness and delivering value throughout the care continuum.

Market Snapshot: Veterinary Oncology Market Growth and Trajectory

The Veterinary Oncology Market grew from USD 1.61 billion in 2024 to USD 1.84 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.01%, reaching USD 3.55 billion by 2030. Market momentum is shaped by rising pet ownership, increasing disposable incomes, and demand for advanced cancer treatment in veterinary medicine. Companies and institutions across the globe are rapidly investing in innovative therapies, digital tools, and diagnostics, responding to the evolving clinical landscape and shifting regulatory needs.

Scope & Segmentation: Strategic Overview of Key Segments and Regions

Animal Types: Canine, Equine, Feline, Exotic Pets (including aquatic pets, birds, reptiles, and amphibians)

Canine, Equine, Feline, Exotic Pets (including aquatic pets, birds, reptiles, and amphibians) Treatment Modes: Chemotherapy (alkylating agents, antimetabolites, cytotoxic agents, vinca alkaloids), Immunotherapy (cancer vaccines, monoclonal antibodies), Radiotherapy (brachytherapy, external beam radiotherapy), Surgery, Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy (alkylating agents, antimetabolites, cytotoxic agents, vinca alkaloids), Immunotherapy (cancer vaccines, monoclonal antibodies), Radiotherapy (brachytherapy, external beam radiotherapy), Surgery, Targeted Therapy Cancer Classifications: Hemangiosarcoma, Lymphoma, Mammary Carcinoma, Mast Cell Tumors, Osteosarcoma

Hemangiosarcoma, Lymphoma, Mammary Carcinoma, Mast Cell Tumors, Osteosarcoma Administration Routes: Intravenous (IV), Oral, Topical

Intravenous (IV), Oral, Topical End Users: Academic Institutions, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Institutions, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Regions Covered: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, and more), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, among others)

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, and more), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, among others) Core Players Analyzed: AB Science SA, Anivive Lifesciences, Ardent Animal Health LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale SA, Covetrus Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, ELIAS Animal Health, Fidocure, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Leroy Biotech SAS, Merck KGaA, Morphogenesis Inc., Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., PetCure Oncology LLC, PharmAust Limited, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Vetco Pharmaceuticals Inc., VetDC Inc., Virbac SA, VolitionRx Limited, Zoetis Inc.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Leaders

Advanced diagnostics and digital imaging platforms are improving both the accuracy and speed of cancer detection, leading to earlier intervention and better treatment planning.

Immunotherapy is increasingly integrated into standard care protocols, moving from experimental stages to routine use for various animal cancers.

The uptake of telemedicine and remote consultation services is expanding specialist reach, addressing gaps in regions with limited access to veterinary oncologists.

Regulatory frameworks are adapting to accommodate new therapeutic modalities, prompting industry players to align their research and commercialization strategies accordingly.

Regional variability requires tailored go-to-market approaches; while developed markets embrace advanced therapies quickly, emerging regions are catching up as investments in clinical infrastructure grow.

Collaboration between biotechnology companies and academic centers is driving translational research, accelerating clinical application of laboratory breakthroughs.

Tariff Impact: How Policy Changes Shape Supply Chains and Research

Recent United States tariff adjustments on pharmaceuticals and diagnostic equipment have impacted supply chain cost structures in the veterinary oncology market. Manufacturers are reassessing sourcing models, while clinics and hospitals face tighter margins as a result of changes in raw material pricing and equipment availability. These shifts are encouraging greater domestic production, new supplier agreements, and agile procurement strategies. Delays in access to advanced imaging systems have affected research timelines, underscoring the need for proactive risk mitigation in supply chain management.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report utilizes a mixed methods approach, combining rigorous secondary research-including peer-reviewed literature, regulatory documentation, and industry white papers-with primary interviews conducted among industry experts, clinical researchers, and product leaders. Findings are triangulated through multiple sources, with external validation provided by an independent advisory board, ensuring data reliability and actionable insights.

Why This Report Matters

Enables decision-makers to anticipate disruptive trends and adjust business strategy for sustained growth in veterinary oncology.

Supports informed investment and partnership decisions by offering clear analysis of technology adoption, regional dynamics, and competitive developments.

Guides organizations in building resilient supply chains and aligning with evolving regulatory environments to maintain operational continuity and margin stability.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Adoption of targeted immunotherapy treatments for companion animal cancers driving market growth

5.2. Increasing use of liquid biopsy diagnostics for early detection of canine and feline tumors reducing treatment costs

5.3. Strategic partnerships between biotech firms and veterinary clinics to accelerate personalized cancer therapies in pets

5.4. Rising demand for minimally invasive radiation therapy for small animal oncology boosting procedural volumes

5.5. Expanding regulatory approvals for novel veterinary chemotherapeutics enhancing treatment portfolios across regions

5.6. Growth of telemedicine platforms for remote oncology consultations improving access to canine cancer specialists



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Animal Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Canine

8.3. Equine

8.4. Exotic Pets

8.4.1. Aquatic Pets

8.4.2. Birds

8.4.3. Reptiles & Amphibians

8.5. Feline



9. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Treatment Mode

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Chemotherapy

9.2.1. Alkylating Agents

9.2.2. Antimetabolites

9.2.3. Cytotoxic Agents

9.2.4. Vinca Alkaloids

9.3. Immunotherapy

9.3.1. Cancer Vaccines

9.3.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

9.4. Radiotherapy

9.4.1. Brachytherapy

9.4.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

9.5. Surgery

9.6. Targeted Therapy



10. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Cancer Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hemangiosarcoma

10.3. Lymphoma

10.4. Mammary Carcinoma

10.5. Mast Cell Tumors

10.6. Osteosarcoma



11. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Mode of Administration

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Intravenous (IV)

11.3. Oral

11.4. Topical



12. Veterinary Oncology Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academic Institutions

12.3. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



13. Americas Veterinary Oncology Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Oncology Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Oncology Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. AB Science SA

16.3.2. Anivive Lifesciences

16.3.3. Ardent Animal Health, LLC

16.3.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

16.3.5. Ceva Sante Animale SA

16.3.6. Covetrus, Inc.

16.3.7. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

16.3.8. ELIAS Animal Health

16.3.9. Fidocure

16.3.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

16.3.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

16.3.12. Leroy Biotech S.A.S.

16.3.13. Merck KGaA,

16.3.14. Morphogenesis, Inc.

16.3.15. Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

16.3.16. PetCure Oncology LLC

16.3.17. PharmAust Limited

16.3.18. Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG

16.3.19. Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

16.3.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

16.3.21. Vetco Pharmaceuticals Inc.

16.3.22. VetDC, Inc.

16.3.23. Virbac SA

16.3.24. VolitionRx Limited

16.3.25. Zoetis Inc.

