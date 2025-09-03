Veterinary Oncology Market Shares, Competition and Trends Analysis 2025-2030: Discover the Impact of Advanced Therapies and Digital Tools

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Oncology Market by Animal Type (Canine, Equine, Exotic Pets), Treatment Mode (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Radiotherapy), Cancer Type, Mode of Administration, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The veterinary oncology market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by technological advances, evolving clinical demand, and the integration of personalized care solutions for companion animals. For senior decision-makers across the animal health sector, staying ahead of these developments is now essential to maintaining competitiveness and delivering value throughout the care continuum.
Market Snapshot: Veterinary Oncology Market Growth and Trajectory
The Veterinary Oncology Market grew from USD 1.61 billion in 2024 to USD 1.84 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.01%, reaching USD 3.55 billion by 2030. Market momentum is shaped by rising pet ownership, increasing disposable incomes, and demand for advanced cancer treatment in veterinary medicine. Companies and institutions across the globe are rapidly investing in innovative therapies, digital tools, and diagnostics, responding to the evolving clinical landscape and shifting regulatory needs.
Scope & Segmentation: Strategic Overview of Key Segments and Regions
- Animal Types: Canine, Equine, Feline, Exotic Pets (including aquatic pets, birds, reptiles, and amphibians)
- Treatment Modes: Chemotherapy (alkylating agents, antimetabolites, cytotoxic agents, vinca alkaloids), Immunotherapy (cancer vaccines, monoclonal antibodies), Radiotherapy (brachytherapy, external beam radiotherapy), Surgery, Targeted Therapy
- Cancer Classifications: Hemangiosarcoma, Lymphoma, Mammary Carcinoma, Mast Cell Tumors, Osteosarcoma
- Administration Routes: Intravenous (IV), Oral, Topical
- End Users: Academic Institutions, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
- Regions Covered: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, and more), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, among others)
- Core Players Analyzed: AB Science SA, Anivive Lifesciences, Ardent Animal Health LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale SA, Covetrus Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, ELIAS Animal Health, Fidocure, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Leroy Biotech SAS, Merck KGaA, Morphogenesis Inc., Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., PetCure Oncology LLC, PharmAust Limited, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Vetco Pharmaceuticals Inc., VetDC Inc., Virbac SA, VolitionRx Limited, Zoetis Inc.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Leaders
- Advanced diagnostics and digital imaging platforms are improving both the accuracy and speed of cancer detection, leading to earlier intervention and better treatment planning.
- Immunotherapy is increasingly integrated into standard care protocols, moving from experimental stages to routine use for various animal cancers.
- The uptake of telemedicine and remote consultation services is expanding specialist reach, addressing gaps in regions with limited access to veterinary oncologists.
- Regulatory frameworks are adapting to accommodate new therapeutic modalities, prompting industry players to align their research and commercialization strategies accordingly.
- Regional variability requires tailored go-to-market approaches; while developed markets embrace advanced therapies quickly, emerging regions are catching up as investments in clinical infrastructure grow.
- Collaboration between biotechnology companies and academic centers is driving translational research, accelerating clinical application of laboratory breakthroughs.
Tariff Impact: How Policy Changes Shape Supply Chains and Research
Recent United States tariff adjustments on pharmaceuticals and diagnostic equipment have impacted supply chain cost structures in the veterinary oncology market. Manufacturers are reassessing sourcing models, while clinics and hospitals face tighter margins as a result of changes in raw material pricing and equipment availability. These shifts are encouraging greater domestic production, new supplier agreements, and agile procurement strategies. Delays in access to advanced imaging systems have affected research timelines, underscoring the need for proactive risk mitigation in supply chain management.
Methodology & Data Sources
This report utilizes a mixed methods approach, combining rigorous secondary research-including peer-reviewed literature, regulatory documentation, and industry white papers-with primary interviews conducted among industry experts, clinical researchers, and product leaders. Findings are triangulated through multiple sources, with external validation provided by an independent advisory board, ensuring data reliability and actionable insights.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables decision-makers to anticipate disruptive trends and adjust business strategy for sustained growth in veterinary oncology.
- Supports informed investment and partnership decisions by offering clear analysis of technology adoption, regional dynamics, and competitive developments.
- Guides organizations in building resilient supply chains and aligning with evolving regulatory environments to maintain operational continuity and margin stability.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Adoption of targeted immunotherapy treatments for companion animal cancers driving market growth
5.2. Increasing use of liquid biopsy diagnostics for early detection of canine and feline tumors reducing treatment costs
5.3. Strategic partnerships between biotech firms and veterinary clinics to accelerate personalized cancer therapies in pets
5.4. Rising demand for minimally invasive radiation therapy for small animal oncology boosting procedural volumes
5.5. Expanding regulatory approvals for novel veterinary chemotherapeutics enhancing treatment portfolios across regions
5.6. Growth of telemedicine platforms for remote oncology consultations improving access to canine cancer specialists
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Animal Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Canine
8.3. Equine
8.4. Exotic Pets
8.4.1. Aquatic Pets
8.4.2. Birds
8.4.3. Reptiles & Amphibians
8.5. Feline
9. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Treatment Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Chemotherapy
9.2.1. Alkylating Agents
9.2.2. Antimetabolites
9.2.3. Cytotoxic Agents
9.2.4. Vinca Alkaloids
9.3. Immunotherapy
9.3.1. Cancer Vaccines
9.3.2. Monoclonal Antibodies
9.4. Radiotherapy
9.4.1. Brachytherapy
9.4.2. External Beam Radiotherapy
9.5. Surgery
9.6. Targeted Therapy
10. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Cancer Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hemangiosarcoma
10.3. Lymphoma
10.4. Mammary Carcinoma
10.5. Mast Cell Tumors
10.6. Osteosarcoma
11. Veterinary Oncology Market, by Mode of Administration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Intravenous (IV)
11.3. Oral
11.4. Topical
12. Veterinary Oncology Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic Institutions
12.3. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
13. Americas Veterinary Oncology Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Oncology Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Oncology Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. AB Science SA
16.3.2. Anivive Lifesciences
16.3.3. Ardent Animal Health, LLC
16.3.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
16.3.5. Ceva Sante Animale SA
16.3.6. Covetrus, Inc.
16.3.7. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
16.3.8. ELIAS Animal Health
16.3.9. Fidocure
16.3.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
16.3.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
16.3.12. Leroy Biotech S.A.S.
16.3.13. Merck KGaA,
16.3.14. Morphogenesis, Inc.
16.3.15. Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.
16.3.16. PetCure Oncology LLC
16.3.17. PharmAust Limited
16.3.18. Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG
16.3.19. Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
16.3.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
16.3.21. Vetco Pharmaceuticals Inc.
16.3.22. VetDC, Inc.
16.3.23. Virbac SA
16.3.24. VolitionRx Limited
16.3.25. Zoetis Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owlx4z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment