Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Review 2020-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030 - Novel Therapies, Increasing Demand for Affordable Treatments, and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Position the Market for Strong Growth

The Stomach Cancer Treatment Market was valued at USD 5.51 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.64 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.84%. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the development of novel drugs and therapies for treating stomach cancer.

Additionally, the demand for painless, low-cost treatment and a favorable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of cancer have significantly increased the growth of stomach cancer treatment globally. The aging population, which is more prone to chronic diseases like stomach cancer, further increases the demand for different cancer therapies, fueling market growth through 2030.

Key Market Driver

Persistent High Disease Burden Worldwide: Stomach (gastric) cancer continues to pose a global health threat. The World Health Organization reports approximately 1 million new cases annually, with nearly 800,000 deaths, ranking it among the top five causes of cancer-related mortality. Despite declined incidence rates in Western countries due to improved food preservation and H. pylori management, global case numbers remain stable due to rising trends in Asian and Latin American nations.

This high disease burden fuels sustained demand for advanced treatment options, from surgical procedures to chemotherapy, targeted agents, and emerging immunotherapies, for both localized and advanced-stage diseases. Governments, such as in Japan and South Korea, have implemented national screening programs improving early-stage cancer detection in 50%-60% of patients, enhancing outcomes. In lower-income regions, late diagnosis (with 5-year survival below 20%) underscores a continued need for treatment expansion.

The aging global population contributes to rising incidence, with the UN projecting the number of individuals over age 65 will double by 2050. Age being a primary risk factor will further increase the prevalence of stomach cancer. These factors drive robust investment from public health agencies, cancer centers, and pharmaceutical companies in treatment development, including supportive therapies and advanced surgical techniques.

Key Market Challenge

Late Diagnosis in Low-Resource Settings: In regions without national screening programs, stomach cancer is detected late, limiting curative options. Globally, less than 10% of cases are diagnosed at Stage I outside East Asia, leading to survival rates below 20%. The lack of affordable diagnostic infrastructure like endoscopy, imaging, and molecular profiling limits access, even in countries with high disease burden. Stigma and low public awareness hinder early presentation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, diagnoses fell by 40% in South Asia, exacerbating the problem. Even in nations with existing screening systems, rural or lower-income populations may face barriers to care, amplifying health inequities.

Addressing this requires investment in cost-effective yet impactful diagnostic methods, public awareness programs, and distributed diagnostic services. Without improving early detection, treatment advances may reach only a minority of patients, limiting overall population health impact.

Key Market Trend

Immunotherapy as a Standard of Care: Immunotherapy is emerging as a transformative modality in gastric cancer treatment. Recent Phase III studies have demonstrated median overall survival extending beyond 12 months when combining immunotherapy with chemotherapy in first-line advanced disease. Pembrolizumab and nivolumab are commonly used in frontline regimens in many countries.

Biomarkers like PD-L1 combining positive score (CPS) and tumor mutational burden are being integrated into routine diagnostic panels for patient selection. Major healthcare systems, including the U.S. Medicare program, have approved reimbursement for PD-L1 testing in gastric cancer. Japan and South Korea have also revised clinical guidelines to recommend immunotherapy in HER2-negative, PD-L1-positive cases. With over 10 ongoing Phase III trials exploring immunotherapy in perioperative or second-line settings, its use is expected to become further standardized. Research is also exploring combinations with vaccines, oncolytic viruses, and adoptive cell therapies, opening new frontiers in personalized cancer care.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Stomach Cancer Treatment Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Treatment Type:

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

By Cancer Type:

Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectables

By Drug Class:

PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors

HER2 Antagonists

VEGFR2 Antagonists

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America United States Mexico Canada

Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



