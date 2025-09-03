$103.75 Bn Smart Office Market Data and Forecasts, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030 | Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Office Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Office Market is expected to grow from USD 55.870 billion in 2025 to USD 103.759 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.18%

The Smart Office Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the competitive and technological landscape of the smart office market. By spotlighting key developments from players like Honeywell and Cisco, alongside comprehensive segmentation and regional insights, this study empowers stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions. As smart technologies transform modern workplaces, the Smart Office Market Study provides a strategic guide for navigating opportunities in this dynamic market.







The Smart Office Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart office market, offering industry experts critical insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies. This study explores the integration of smart technologies in office environments, segmented by product, building type, end-user industry, and geography. By highlighting key market drivers, restraints, and competitive developments, the Smart Office Market Study equips stakeholders in healthcare, retail, BFSI, and other sectors with actionable intelligence to navigate this rapidly evolving market.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the Smart Office Market Study, the competitive environment section highlights strategic innovations and initiatives from key players shaping the market. The Smart Office Market Study also includes a market share analysis, detailing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, such as Schneider Electric SE's recent partnership with a smart lighting provider to enhance IoT-enabled solutions for healthcare facilities. The competitive dashboard offers a clear view of these dynamics, enabling industry experts to assess market positioning and strategic trends.



Honeywell International Inc.: In 2024, Honeywell launched an advanced smart building platform integrating AI-driven HVAC control and energy management systems, designed to optimize energy consumption in retrofit office buildings. This solution strengthens Honeywell's position in the BFSI and government sectors, addressing the growing demand for sustainable office environments.



Cisco Systems, Inc.: In 2025, Cisco introduced a next-generation smart office collaboration suite, combining audio-visual systems with enhanced cybersecurity features for secure hybrid work environments. This development caters to the communication needs of the media and entertainment industry, reinforcing Cisco's leadership in smart office connectivity solutions.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $55.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.759 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Legrand SA

Smart Office Market Segmentation:

By Product

Smart Lighting

Security and Access Control System

HVAC control

Energy Management Systems

Audio-Visual and Conferencing Systems

Smart Office Furniture

By Type Of Building

Newly constructed

Retrofit

By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvbuly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment