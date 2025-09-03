RecycLiCo Secures Scalable Facility to Accelerate Commercialization of Critical Mineral and Metal Recovery

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new 10,047-square-foot building in Delta, British Columbia to serve as its corporate headquarters and operational hub. The building will house the Company’s executive offices, lithium-ion battery recycling demonstration plant and a new in-house analytical laboratory. With high-power infrastructure and excellent transportation access, the site will allow for expanded testing, first-rate quality control, and continued advancement of the Company’s hydrometallurgical technology for use in both battery recycling and the refinement of newly-mined ore and other sources of critical minerals.

“This acquisition, following on the heels of our participation with Lucid Motors and others in the establishment of the Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration, is a significant step forward in the Company’s evolution from a venture-stage endeavor into a commercial participant in the establishment of secure domestic supply chains for lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and other critical minerals,” said Richard Sadowsky, RecycLiCo’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We now have the in-house capacity to accelerate our commercial readiness to deliver industrial, battery and military-grade materials and to qualify for government grants and cooperative funding, including Canada’s Critical Minerals Infrastructure and Strategic Innovation Funds, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s proposed US$500 million investment in the expansion of domestic battery manufacturing, processing, and recycling. At a time when domestic critical mineral capacity is urgently needed, we are positioning RecycLiCo at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and strategic resource independence.”

The purchase price for the building was $5,875,000.00, of which $4,406,250.00 was financed by the seller. The seller-financing bears interest at the rate of 5% per annum and is secured by a three-year mortgage on the building.

The relocation, reassembly and commissioning of RecycLiCo’s demonstration plant will proceed in parallel with lab construction, minimizing downtime and accelerating the Company’s timeline for customer qualification and commercial deployment. Commissioning of the reassembled plant is expected to begin in early 2026, with operational readiness targeted for Spring 2026, subject to construction progress and regulatory approvals.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

