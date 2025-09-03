Brand Consultant Nancy Ampaw Expands The BrandFix to the United States Amid Shifts in Global Professional Culture





Image by Nancy Ampaw

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BrandFix, a UK-based consultancy founded by brand consultant Nancy Ampaw , has announced its expansion into the United States. The move underscores a broader generational trend among Gen Z and millennial professionals, who are increasingly seeking opportunities in entrepreneur-friendly, high-growth economies such as the US, UAE, and Canada.

The decision reflects more than a business milestone; it highlights the cultural and economic divide shaping professional choices on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States, entrepreneurship and career visibility have become mainstream assets, with growing acceptance of marketers who balance traditional employment and side ventures. By contrast, the UK maintains a more conservative stance, often discouraging employees from pursuing personal consultancies alongside their 9-to-5 roles.

“Expansion into the US represents a strategic position,” said Nancy Ampaw. “Professionals in the United States view digital presence not as a distraction but as an advantage. That openness provides a stronger foundation for expanding my client base”.

Economic factors are also shaping these career migrations. According to Henley & Partners, the UK lost more than 3,200 millionaires in 2023 alone, reflecting a broader outflow of wealth and talent. Alongside declining rates of entrepreneurship and stagnating salary growth, these conditions have prompted many workers to pursue new opportunities abroad.

Ampaw sees this as part of a generational shift in how careers are structured. “Younger professionals are no longer waiting for traditional systems to catch up,” she added. “They are building careers that prioritize flexibility, without a rigid approach to monetizing skillsets within the marketing industry”.

The BrandFix specializes in audience-first strategies , brand messaging, and visibility consulting for startups, founders and organizations. Its forthcoming US presence will expand services to a market where branding and entrepreneurship are increasingly viewed as essential to long-term career growth.

About the BrandFix

The BrandFix is a consultancy founded by Nancy Ampaw, a UK- and US-based brand consultant with eight years of experience across public relations, marketing, and international business. The BrandFix helps professionals and companies increase visibility and own their voice. More information is available at https://thebrandfix.co .

Media Contact:

Nancy Ampaw

The BrandFix

Info@thebrandfix.co

https://thebrandfix.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0723fc24-2d01-45b7-9792-9ee5c506f2d9