Online Casino Bonus at Jackbit: Get 100 No-Wager Free Spins & 30% Rakeback Instantly

Glendale, CA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Jackbit Casino has announced new online casino bonuses for the U.S.-based players, which consists of 100 no-wager free spins and up to 30% instant rakeback. The site currently offers additional bonus options, providing players with more choices on how they want to play. Jackbit, which began operations in 2022 under a Curaçao license, is owned and operated by Ryker B.V.

It operates similarly to most betting sites, offering multiple betting options across sports betting markets, slots, live casino games, and its own original mini-games. The site can be accessed in multiple languages, and players can make payments in both fiat and cryptocurrency.

Details of the 100 No-Wager Free Spins

Jackbit Casino has launched a promotion for new players in the United States that includes 100 no-wager free spins when making an initial deposit. To receive the free spins, players must first deposit $50 or more into their account, and the spins will be automatically added to their account once the deposit is successfully made.

The slot games applicable to the promotion come from reputable software companies already available to players on the site. The most significant difference between this promotion and other online casino bonuses is that this one has no wagering requirements.

In most online casino bonuses, winnings made from free spins are usually held with a set rollover rate, where the player must wager their winnings x times before being able to withdraw any of them.

Jackbit allows players to skip that process entirely, enabling them to withdraw winnings earned from their no-wager free spins right away. The maximum amount a player can withdraw from this offer is $100.

Once credited, the spins must be used within a specified time period, in accordance with the casino's promotional rules. Any winnings earned that are over $100 cannot be withdrawn. The no-wager aspect of bonuses is designed to make the process as easy as possible.

This promotion reflects Jackbit's player-focused approach, offering rewards that are easy to access and simple to use, especially for new players.

30% Instant Rakeback Promotion

Jackbit Casino also offers a rakeback program, where players can receive a percentage of their bets back, ranging from 5% to 30%, depending on their VIP status. This rakeback applies to all sports and casino bets and is paid out instantaneously, allowing for immediate access for qualifying players.

Typically, rakeback is associated with traditional loyalty programs that have more stringent wagering requirements. However, Jackbit Casino has no unusual restrictions on rakeback payouts or percentages.

As a bonus, players can either withdraw the rakeback funds or simply reinvest them directly in their bankroll, allowing them to continue playing.

Players are rewarded for every bet placed for any product offered on the platform across the various products offered, including sportsbook markets, slots, live casino games, mini-games, and virtual sports.

During calculations, every 100 points equates to $1 in rakeback value. Jackbit Casino imposes a minimum claim amount of 500 points or $5 of rakeback. There is no maximum rakeback amount permitted.

To collect rakeback, players must be registered members with a qualifying bet. Similar to the way points become rakeback, players can claim their rakeback as soon as they meet the minimum claim amount through the player portal and points balance display.

It should be noted that Jackbit Casino's terms surrounding rakeback specify that the rakeback percentages displayed are defined within the terms of the player’s VIP level. Players begin with an entry level as a Rookie and can progress to a Legend level with associated benefits.

Each category offers increased rakeback percentages, ensuring consistency yields higher rakeback potential. With the rakeback program and its unique structure, Jackbit is positioned as a permanent, ongoing incentive that is not tied to a specific promotion but is directly tied to a player's play volume.

Additional Promotions at Jackbit

In addition to the free spins and rakeback program, Jackbit Casino offers numerous other promotions. Sports punters can find promotions like the welcome bonus, where they may get their first lost bet back, the "3+1" bonus, where they get a free bet when they bet three individual bets, and bet insurance, where they receive 10% of their losses back in a free bet.

Players in the Casino can participate in weekly tournaments, with prize pools valued at $40,000, and sports tournaments with a prize pool of $20,000 each week. Players can enter daily instant-game tournaments, and although the prize pool may not be as large, it can still be worthwhile to participate.

Why Does This Bonus Matters for US Players?

The 100 no-wager free spins hold particular significance for players in the United States, where many online casino bonuses typically come with strict wagering requirements. Such conditions often make it difficult for players to convert bonus winnings into funds that can be withdrawn.

Removing these restrictions has enabled Jackbit to provide a more transparent and more accessible bonus option for new users. The $100 maximum payout establishes defined limits, but the absence of rollover rules distinguishes this offer from standard industry practices.

For US players seeking straightforward terms, the structure of this bonus simplifies the conditions and offers an opportunity to engage with slot games under clear terms.

About Jackbit

Jackbit is a crypto casino platform launched in 2022. It supports more than a dozen languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Russian, Turkish, Korean, and Japanese, which recognises its international player base.

It collaborates with over 100 distinct software providers, including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, and Yggdrasil, to deliver users a wide range of gaming content. In addition to its slots and live dealer titles, Jackbit also offers users betting options for eSports, racing, and virtual sports, as well as live stream options for various events.

Responsible Gambling

Jackbit Casino emphasizes responsible gambling by providing players with a set of tools to manage their activity. Player account features include deposit limits, time-out periods, and self-exclusion options, enabling individuals to set boundaries according to their personal preferences.

The casino restricts access to users under 18 and states that internal measures are in place to prevent minors from registering. Staff are trained to identify signs of problem gambling and provide appropriate assistance.

Players can also access direct links to independent support organizations through the platform. Customer support is available 24/7 to assist users who need help with responsible gaming measures.