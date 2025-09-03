BranchOut Secures $1.17 Million in new Warehouse Club Pineapple Chip Reorders Across Midwest and Southeast Regions and Significantly Reduces Debt

Strong sell-through drives repeat regional orders as BranchOut reduces debt and enhances financial position

Key Highlights

The Midwest region of the nation’s largest warehouse club placed a reorder of BranchOut Pineapple Chips valued at approximately $640,000 , following exceptional week-one sales.

, following exceptional week-one sales. The Southeast region placed its fourth order of the year, valued at $536,112 , further demonstrating strong, repeat demand.

, further demonstrating strong, repeat demand. BranchOut is preparing deliveries of Organic Chewy Banana Bites and Bell Pepper Crisps to the Midwest region in addition to the Pineapple Chips reorder.

The company just began delivering its new Strawberry Crisps to the LA region, going on shelf in mid September.

Senior Secured Debt Paid Off: Fully repaid $1,560,000 loan in August 2025, eliminating $20,000 in monthly interest expense.



BEND, Ore., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company specializing in its patented GentleDry™ dehydrated snacks and ingredients, today announced $1.17 million in new Pineapple Chip reorders from the nation’s largest warehouse club. The Midwest region placed a large reorder valued at approximately $640,000 following exceptional week-one sales performance, while the Southeast region placed its fourth order of the year, valued at $536,000, reflecting strong repeat demand.

In addition, the Company has significantly improved its balance sheet with the repayment of its $1.56 million Senior Secured notes and the final payment on a $500,000 loan tied to an EnWave machine.

“These Pineapple Chip reorders are especially exciting,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “The Midwest region placed its reorder immediately after seeing the sales velocity in the first week on shelves, which we view as a powerful validation of the product and its consumer appeal.”

These milestones underscore BranchOut’s accelerating sales momentum, expanding retail partnerships, and substantially improved financial flexibility.

ATM Update

BranchOut has made significant progress on its previously announced $3 million at-the-market (ATM) program, completing approximately 75% to date with full completion expected soon. Proceeds from the program are being directed primarily toward debt repayment and to support growth initiatives for 2026 and beyond.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.