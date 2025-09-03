Condiments Market Insights Report 2025-2030 | Plant-Based and Artisanal Condiments Fuel Evolving Trends

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condiments Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Condiments Market was valued at USD 280.09 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 358.96 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.22%.

The global condiments market report consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. Unilever and The Kraft Heinz Company lead the condiments market with globally recognized brands like Hellmann's and Heinz, respectively. Both maintain a strong presence across North America and Europe, leveraging their legacy, wide product ranges, and focus on clean-label innovation to remain dominant. Nestle follows closely, with Maggi driving its massive footprint in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.





Associated British Foods differentiates itself through authentic regional brands like Patak's and Blue Dragon, catering to ethnic flavor demand in Europe and the Middle East. Del Monte focuses more on fruit-based and health-centric condiments across Asia and North America, with a strong local presence in the Philippines and India.



All players are adapting to consumer health trends, but Nestle and The Kraft Heinz Company are at the forefront of launching fortified and better-for-you condiments. The Kraft Heinz Company has introduced low-sugar, zero-salt ketchup, while Nestle emphasizes functional ingredients and affordability, especially in emerging markets.



Conagra Brands holds strong ground in the US with labels like Hunt's and Wish-Bone, targeting mainstream consumers through retail and foodservice. Meanwhile, Unilever and The Kraft Heinz Company are expanding through e-commerce and digital channels, and Nestle leverages its hybrid strategy by integrating its condiment products into daily cooking routines across diverse geographies.

CONDIMENTS MARKET TRENDS

Growing Demand for Plant-Based & Vegan Products



The growing demand for plant-based diets is boosting vegan sauces and dressings. Vegan diets are gaining popularity all over the world, which leads to notable growth of vegan condiments. For example, according to Good Food Institute, in the US, the total sales of plant-based condiments and dressings were around USD 80 million. The different types of plant-based foods offer a wide range of options for people following a vegetarian or vegan diet, or for those who are looking for more sustainable, ethical, or health-conscious food options. Consumers are adopting plant-based condiments such as dressings, sauces, and spreads made from ingredients like nuts, seeds, and avocado.



According to a report by Assocham India, in 2023, the eateries and coffee shops are increasingly stocking plant-based goods. Restaurant brands like McDonald's, Subway, and KFC already offer a greater selection of plant-based items than they do in the United States. With this expansion of vegan offerings, the demand for plant-based condiments such as eggless mayonnaise and dairy-free sauces will rise globally, especially in food service.



Premiumization & Artisanal Condiments



The prospect of sauces and condiments in 2024 is vibrant, diverse, and full of innovations. From umami-packed solutions to plant-based marvels, spicy infusions, fusion experiments, ethnic inspirations, and the rise of DIY condiments are some of the growing trends in the condiments market. The premiumization and artisanal condiments trend reflects a growing consumer demand for higher-quality, authentic, and unique flavor experiences, moving away from mass-produced, generic products. This shift is shaping the global condiments market, particularly in developed economies and urban segments of emerging markets.



Artisanal condiment brands are introducing bold, global, and region-specific flavors such as truffle-infused sauces, fermented chili pastes, gochujang, or harissa. These unique profiles cater to adventurous palates and food enthusiasts looking to elevate home cooking or personalize simple meals. For instance, Melinda's Hot Sauce promotes handcrafted sauces using habanero, ghost pepper, and exotic fruit blends, focusing on both heat and flavor balance. Also, Mike's Hot Honey combines honey and chili for a spicy-sweet profile, often found in food subscription boxes and upscale grocery chains.



CONDIMENTS MARKET DRIVERS

Globalization of Food Culture



Global migration has shaped many facets of modern life, from economies and societies to cultures and industries. Among the most dynamic sectors influenced by migration is hospitality, particularly its culinary aspect. With people migrating across borders, they bring their rich cultural heritages, cuisines, and cooking techniques with them. This exchange of culinary knowledge has transformed food service globally, leading to diverse menus, innovative dishes, and the blending of various food cultures. This diversification in cooking has increased demand for authentic and culturally specific condiments, reinforcing their role in global cuisine. One of the most apparent impacts of global migration is the dissemination of various culinary traditions worldwide. Migrants bring their unique recipes, ingredients, and cooking methods to new countries, enriching the culinary landscape.



For instance, according to Restaurant India in 2024, in many cosmopolitan cities like New York, London, and Dubai, it's common to find restaurants that offer food from every corner of the world, from Ethiopian injera to Japanese sushi, Mexican tacos, Indian biryanis, and Middle Eastern shawarma. This global availability of diverse cuisines has accelerated the cross-border circulation and commercialization of condiments tied to those food cultures.



Rise in Demand from the Foodservice Sector



There is a rise in the growth of QSR, which is driving the demand for condiments around the world. According to International Franchise Ownership in 2025, Quick-service restaurant outlets are expected to rise by 2.2 percent. Consumers are demanding fast food service, which will boost the demand for condiments in outlets like McDonald's, KFC, Domino's, etc. According to the National Restaurant Association, in 2025, in the US, the foodservice industry is forecast to reach $1.5T in sales 2025. Many restaurant customers, including 64% of full-service customers and 47% of limited-service customers, say their dining experience is more important than the price of the meal. And condiments play an important role in enhancing the dining experience among consumers.



The growth of cloud kitchens is also on the rise as they are providing quick home home-style food. For example, the growth of cloud kitchens in India is being fueled by the increasing demand for affordable, convenient, and quality food delivered to homes.

CONDIMENTS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The APAC region dominates and holds the largest global condiments market share of over 43%. The rise in demand for the meat & seafood segment further drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific condiments market. According to GFI in 2023, 10 new cultivated meat facilities opened across Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. As the consumption of these dishes increases, so does the demand for condiments like dipping sauces, seasonings, and other sauces that enhance the flavor of meat and seafood dishes.



In the Asia-Pacific region, particularly India, the World Health Organization noted in 2023 a significant rise in the consumption of ultra-processed and ready-to-eat foods. Within this context, the sauces, dressings, and condiments subcategory has emerged as a dominant segment in the convenience foods market. This trend reflects changing urban lifestyles, increased workforce participation, and growing demand for quick meal solutions with strong taste appeal. As consumers seek to replicate complex flavors at home without lengthy cooking times, the demand for packaged condiments continues to accelerate. Multinational and local companies are responding by introducing a broader portfolio of sauces and seasoning blends tailored for Indian tastes, including fusion condiments and masala-based spreads.



Globalization has led to a rapid rise in the number of fast-food outlets in Asian countries. The change in consumption patterns is expected to drive the growth of condiments in the Asia-Pacific region. This shift includes a growing preference for Western-style fast food, increased eating-out frequency, rising demand for convenience foods, and greater acceptance of global flavors. Fast Food, which is mainly consumed by consumers in Asia, contains condiments such as sauces, mayonnaise, dips, etc. This drives the overall growth of the Asia and global condiment market.



CONDIMENTS MARKET NEWS

In 2025, Nestle's MAGGI brand launched a new range of dry condiments tailored for the African market, including MAGGI Khaleeji Seasoning Powder, Truffle Seasoning, and Smoked Seasoning. These products cater to growing consumer demand across Africa for convenient, flavorful solutions that reflect local cooking styles and taste preferences. With dry condiments gaining popularity due to their affordability, shelf stability, and ease of use, this launch reinforces Nestle's commitment to offering regionally relevant flavor innovations. It also strengthens MAGGI's role in everyday African kitchens, where flavor depth and cultural familiarity are key to consumer loyalty.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The wet condiments segment accounted for the largest market share of over 73%.

By Packaging Type: The sachets & pouches segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 4,86% during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel: The B2C segment dominates and holds the largest market share in 2024.

By Category: The branded segment holds the largest share of the global condiments market.

By Geography: APAC region leads the global condiments market with a share of over 43%.

Growth Factor: The global condiments market is set to grow due to a rise in demand from the foodservice sector and an increase in demand for flavor enhancement.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $280.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $358.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Unilever

Nestle

The Kraft Heinz Company

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Foods

Associated British Foods

Kikkoman Corporation

McCormick & Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Hormel Foods

Frito-Lay

Mars

NutriAsia

AAK

Three Threes

Midas Foods International

Sing Cheung

The Kroger

Ajinomoto

Carl Kuhne

Lee Kum Kee

Edward & Sons Trading

Veeba

Texas Pete

Goya Foods

Melinda's

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product Type

Wet Condiments

Dry Condiments

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Jars

Sachets & Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

By Category

Branded

Unbranded

By Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

