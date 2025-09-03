U.S. Body Care Market Insights Report 2025-2030 | Gen Z's Rising Influence and Offline Channel Dominance Fuels Growth

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Body Care Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Body Care Market was valued at USD 16.18 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 20.11 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.69%

The U.S. body care market report consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. Beiersdorf and Cetaphil (by Galderma) are leading players in the dermatological segment of the US body care market. Beiersdorf's partnership with Macro Biologics to develop biodegradable antimicrobial peptides highlights its move toward biotech-driven solutions, while Cetaphil's launch of a gentle exfoliating line reflects its continued focus on sensitive skin and clinically tested care.





With its acquisition of Wild, a refillable natural body care brand, Unilever is expanding its presence in the eco-conscious space. This aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable and minimal-waste products, particularly among Gen Z and millennial shoppers who prioritize ethical and environmental values.



L'Oreal is pushing the boundaries of personalization through technology, with innovations like the Cell BioPrint device offering rapid skin diagnostics. This tech-forward approach positions L'Oreal as a leader in delivering customized body care experiences in a data-driven age. Colgate-Palmolive and Bath & Body Works focus on fragrance-led body care that delivers emotional and sensory experiences. Palmolive's Aroma campaign and Bath & Body Works' seasonal launches appeal to consumers seeking indulgence and self-care through scent-rich, moisturizing products.



Many brands are targeting younger consumers with modern, relatable strategies. Cetaphil's influencer-driven campaigns and L'Oreal's tech integration resonate with Gen Z, who expect authenticity, results, and innovation from their body care routines.

US BODY CARE MARKET TRENDS

Personalization & Customization: Consumers increasingly seek personalized body care products tailored to their individual body needs, preferences, and environmental factors.

Rising Adoption of Functional Body Care: Body care products offering targeted benefits like firming, brightening, and skin repair are gaining traction among solution-seeking consumers.

Growing Premiumization: Consumers are willing to pay more for high-performance, sensorial body care products that blend luxury with skincare efficacy.

Rising Focus Towards Clean & Natural Formulations: Demand is growing for body care products that are clean, sustainable, and ethically formulated without harmful ingredients.

U.S. BODY CARE MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in Shift Towards Self-Body Care & Wellness: Body care is evolving into a holistic self-care practice, with consumers integrating emotional wellness into their daily body care routines.

Rise in Social Media Influencers: Influencers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram are reshaping consumer habits by popularizing body care rituals and driving product discovery.

Rise in Innovation in Formats: New product formats like stick lotions, spray oils, and gel-based moisturizers are boosting convenience, engagement, and trial among modern consumers.

Growth in E-commerce: E-commerce and social commerce are transforming how consumers explore, customize, and purchase body care products with ease and personalization.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Competition: The US body care market is highly saturated, making it difficult for brands to stand out amid similar claims, ingredients, and packaging.

Short Product Loyalty Cycles: Frequent brand switching driven by trends and seasonal scents limits long-term consumer loyalty in the body care segment.

US BODY CARE MARKET NEWS

In April 2025, Unilever acquired the personal care brand Wild, signaling its strategic intent to penetrate premium, eco-conscious body care segments in the U.S. market. As American consumers increasingly seek natural, refillable, and plastic-free products, this acquisition supports Unilever's presence in sustainability-focused and direct-to-consumer body care spaces.

KEY TAKEAWAY

By Product Type: The deodorants & antiperspirants segment accounted for the largest market share of over 37%.

By Age Group: The Gen Z segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period.

By Category: The mass segment dominates and holds the largest market share in 2024.

By Distribution Channel: The offline segment holds the largest U.S. body care market share.

By Gender: The male segment shows significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Factor: The U.S. body care market is set to grow due to the shift towards self-care and wellness and a rise in social media influencers.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. body care market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. body care market?

What are the trends in the U.S. body care market?

Which product type has the largest share in the U.S. body care market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. body care market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered United States



U.S. BODY CARE MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Beiersdorf

Unilever

L'Oreal

Bath & Body Works

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Dr.Bronner's

Eos (Evolution Of Smooth)

E.T. Browne Drug Co.

Avalon Organics

Mario Badescu

Herbivore Botanicals

Kopari Beauty

OSEA International

Pacifica Beauty

The Seaweed Bath Co.

Sky Organics

Necessaire

MALIN+GOETZ

True Botanicals

Better Planet Brands

Alikay Naturals

Colgate-Palmolive

Cetaphil

L'OCCITANE Groupe

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product Type

Moisturizers

Cleansers

Deodorants & Antiperspirants

Hand & Foot Care

Others

By Age Group

Millennials

Gen X

Gen Z

Baby Boomers

By Category

Mass

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Gender

Female

Male

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8ti41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment