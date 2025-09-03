Boot Barn and Barnes & Noble Open at Plaza at Rockwall, Boosting Occupancy at the Center to 99%

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) is pleased to announce the grand opening of two new tenants at Plaza at Rockwall, an open-air destination retail center in Rockwall, Texas (the “Center”), within the Dallas-Ft. Worth MSA.

Barnes & Noble, the iconic bookseller, debuted its 20,388-square-foot store on August 27, 2025, repurposing a former Staples location. We believe that this strategic backfill aligns with CTO’s commitment to attracting destination-driven retail to high-growth suburban markets.

Boot Barn, a nationally recognized retailer specializing in western and workwear, launched its 15,000-square-foot store on September 2, 2025, previously occupied by JoAnn’s. We believe that this addition enhances the Center’s merchandising mix and brings a high-performing brand to the community.

Plaza at Rockwall consists of 446,487 square feet on 42 acres located in a fast-growing suburb of Dallas. The Center is anchored by leading national retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, and HomeGoods. The opening of Boot Barn and Barnes & Noble has been instrumental in improving occupancy at the Center to 99.1%.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Boot Barn and Barnes & Noble to Plaza at Rockwall,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “These openings reflect our ongoing strategy to introduce strong retailers to curate a vibrant tenant mix that meets the evolving consumer demand and creates long-term value for our stakeholders.”

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

