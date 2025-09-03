C4 Therapeutics to Present Data from the Phase 1 Trial of Cemsidomide in Multiple Myeloma at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that data from its Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of cemsidomide in multiple myeloma (MM) will be shared in an oral presentation at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting on September 20, 2025 at 11:10 am ET in Toronto, Canada.

IMS Annual Meeting 2025 Oral Presentation

Title : Updated Results of a Phase 1 First-in-Human Study of Cemsidomide (CFT7455), a Novel MonoDAC® Degrader, with Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Presentation Date and Time : Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 11:10 am ET

Session : Future Targets and New Modalities of Therapy

Location : Metro Toronto Convention Centre - South Building, Room 701

Presenter : Binod Dhakal, M.D., M.S., associate professor of medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin, Division of Hematology

C4T has completed enrollment and dose escalation for its Phase 1 trial of cemsidomide in MM, which continues to demonstrate a well-tolerated safety profile and compelling response rates. The presentation at the IMS Annual Meeting will include data from all safety and efficacy evaluable MM patients from all dose levels studied in the cemsidomide with dexamethasone cohort in the Phase 1 trial. C4T’s investor webcast will highlight the data from the oral presentation at the IMS Annual Meeting and provide additional detail on the company’s planned next steps of clinical development.

C4T Investor Webcast

C4T will host a webcast on September 20, 2025 at 3 pm ET. To join the webcast, please visit this link or the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event. Additionally, following the oral presentation at the IMS Annual Meeting, C4T will share that presentation on its website under the Scientific Presentations and Publications page.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About Cemsidomide

Cemsidomide is an investigational, orally bioavailable small-molecule degrader designed to be a more potent and selective degrader of IKZF1/3, transcription factors that drive multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), with unique pharmacokinetic properties. Clinical data has shown that cemsidomide is well-tolerated. In MM, cemsidomide displays compelling evidence of anti-myeloma activity and immunomodulatory effects. More information may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT04756726).

