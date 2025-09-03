U.S. Continuing Legal Education Market Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players - American Bar Association, CeriFi, Lawline, National Business Institute, and Practising Law Institute

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Continuing Legal Education Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Continuing Legal Education Market was valued at USD 5.26 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.01%

The U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market report consists of exclusive data on 33 vendors. The U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market is highly competitive and fragmented, comprising a mix of small, niche, and well-established players. Larger providers offer extensive course libraries that cover a wide range of jurisdictions and practice areas. These companies are heavily investing in developing new content and pursuing acquisition and partnership strategies to remain competitive and attract a broader customer base.





In contrast, smaller players tend to focus on complex, emerging, or highly specialized topics such as trial advocacy, environmental litigation, blockchain law, and AI ethics. They compete based on cutting-edge content and deep subject-matter expertise. Many CLE providers are adopting unlimited access subscription models, which add value for users and serve as a key growth strategy. Companies also offer varied access options, including firm-wide licenses, individual subscriptions, and single course purchases.



Competition is further driven by the reputation of instructors, such as renowned academics, legal practitioners, and judges, and the overall perceived quality of the educational content.

US CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Integration in Continuing Legal Education



Technology integration in continuing legal education is a major trend in the U.S. continuing legal education market. It is driven by several factors, including increased need for flexibility & accessibility, data analytics & insights, adoption of modern practices, and enhanced retention & engagement.

Due to the integration of technology, the lawyers who have mobility challenges or are from rural areas can easily access the top-notch CLE without travel. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud computing is one of the factors offering greater opportunities for revenue growth. AI helps to summarize brainstorming arguments, complex documents, or any other questions related to CLE participants.



Shift Toward Competency-based CLE



Competency-Based Education (CBE) is a way that focuses on students demonstrating mastery in specific knowledge and skills, instead of accumulating seat time or credit hours. In continuing legal education, the CBE helps law students to better fulfill the demands of the legal profession. CBE is built on various principles such as assessment and feedback, personalized learning, clear learning objectives, and competency-based progression. Its objective in CLE is to achieve measurable & specific competencies. The application of CBE in legal education is evolving.



Rising Employment in the Legal Profession



Rising employment in the legal profession is a significant driver in the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market. It is driven by several factors, including rising competitiveness & career development, mandatory CLE requirements, and lifelong learning for professional competence. In the competitive market of the legal profession, lawyers use CLE to gain new expertise, enhance their skills, and differentiate themselves for career advancement in careers such as attracting new clients, securing in-house counsel roles, or making partners. It drives the demand for continuing legal education (CLE) in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



Increasing Emphasis on Diversity, Ethics, and Inclusion



Increasing emphasis on diversity, ethics, and inclusion (DEI) is a significant driver in the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market. It is driven by several factors, including professional responsibility & ethical obligation, talent management & firm culture, client expectations & business case, reputational & societal pressure, and mandatory CLE requirement.

The rising number of state bar associations is mandating the CLE credit hours in DEI. In 2018, most U.S. states started to mandate DEI continuing legal education components for attorneys. In the U.S., most states advance their credit needs, responding to the legal society's increasing emphasis on diversity, ethics, and inclusion. In the U.S., the continuing legal education offers significant courses associated with Diversity, Ethics, and Inclusion (DEI).



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Challenges Associated with Online CLE Courses



Challenges associated with online CLE courses are a major restraint in the US CLE market. It is due to the technological glitches & barriers, pedagogical effectiveness & quality control, limited networking opportunities, distractions in the home environment, and engagement & retention issues. Various technology glitches and barriers are affecting the online CLE courses, such as software compatibility, user proficiency, internet connectivity, and hardware limitations. Issues with specific outdated operating systems, browsers, or unfamiliar platforms may create technical issues for users.



U.S. CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, the West region dominated and held the largest U.S. continuing legal education market share of 30%. The demand for CLE in the Western U.S. is driven by several factors, including a large attorney base, the region's status as a hub for tech law and innovation, mandatory CLE credit requirements, increasing legal complexities in high-growth industries, and evolving environmental laws. In 2024, California leads the West with 175,883 lawyers. Montana has also seen notable growth, with its number of active resident lawyers increasing by around 17% over the past decade. Mandatory CLE credit requirements in many Western states are higher than those in other regions. For instance, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado each require 45 credit hours, posing a significant challenge for attorneys, while California mandates 25 hours.



California's large attorney population continues to fuel CLE demand, and stringent regulations across the region further boost participation. The presence of Silicon Valley and other major tech hubs drives high demand for CLE programs focused on data security, intellectual property, cybersecurity, venture capital law, and technology law. Additionally, the growth of the entertainment, clean energy, and tech sectors is creating new legal complexities, further accelerating the adoption of CLE across the region.



US CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION MARKET NEWS

In 2025, the American Bar Association (ABA hosts both virtual and in-person events across many topics and locations. Some events are eligible for CLE accreditation. It offers over 2,000 online and in-person events from more than 40 groups.

In 2025, Practising Law Institute (PLI), a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals, enhanced its digital ecosystem with an all-new website, PLI.edu. The completely redesigned site features an updated interface that provides one-click access to PLI's thousands of hours of world-class content, with personalization tools to allow users to easily find, follow, and launch programs relevant to their professional interests and CLE needs.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Delivery Mode: The classroom training segment accounted for the largest market share of over 49%.

By Providers: The multi-disciplinary educational institutes segment is expected to grow faster with 8.33% CAGR during the forecast period.

By Region: The West region dominates and holds the largest U.S. continuing legal education market share of 30%.

Growth Factor: The U.S. continuing legal education market is set to grow due to rising employment in the legal profession and increasing emphasis on diversity, ethics, and inclusion.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market?

Which delivery mode segment has the largest share in the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market?

Which region holds the largest share in the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market?

Which provider segment provides more business opportunities in the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. continuing legal education (CLE) market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Vendors

American Bar Association

CeriFi

Lawline

National Business Institute

Practising Law Institute

Other Prominent Vendors

ALM Global, LLC.

American Law Institute

Attorney Credits

Lorman Education Services

mylawCLE

National Academy of Continuing Legal Education (NACLE)

RELX

TRTCLE, Corp.

National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA)

BARBRI, Inc.

American University

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, EAST BAY

Duquesne University

Elisabeth Haub School of Law

Institute of Continuing Legal Education

Pennsylvania Continuing Legal Education

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Strafford LLC

Sterling Analytics

St. John's University

University of Miami

University of San Diego

University of California (Irvine)

University of North Dakota

University of Houston Law Center

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

University of Pittsburgh School of Law

USC Gould School of Law

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Delivery Mode

Classroom Training

Distance Learning

Other Delivery Modes

BY Providers Market

Educational Companies

Multi-disciplinary Educational Institutes

Standalone Law Schools

Other Providers

By Region Market

West

Northeast

South

Midwest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfi9wf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment