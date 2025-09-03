AI Disruption Global Overview Report 2025 | Sector-Specific Case Studies Highlight AI's Role in Industry Disruption and Workforce Evolution

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Disruption: A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI Disruption Market was valued at USD 206.6 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 40.0%.







This report comprehensively analyzes how AI disrupts industries, organizations and societies across technological, operational, customer-facing and competitive dimensions. The study draws on global benchmarks, real-time applications and deep research from academic, corporate and policy institutions to define the evolving AI landscape.

The report examines several vectors, including platform shifts involving AI-native architectures, generative AI, automation systems, robotics and data infrastructure. It examines the reengineering of internal workflows, supply chains, logistics and decision-making through intelligent automation and ML-based optimization. It also examines AI in user experience, personalization engines, predictive services, voice interfaces and AI agents.



The report focuses on the most AI-affected sectors globally, with real-world use cases and trend analysis in domains such as healthcare, finance and banking, manufacturing and supply chain, retail and e-commerce, education and edtech, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and other emerging sectors. The study also presents a regional landscape to identify AI leaders and late adopters. It maps the regional maturity, investment flows, talent ecosystems and policy environments in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The base year for the market study is 2024, with estimates and forecasts for 2025 through 2030. The study covers current market and technological conditions involving real-time case studies, implementation data and short-term trends. This is followed by forecast (2025 through 2030), including AI maturity roadmaps, workforce evolution, disruption inflection points, feedback from key industry players, investment trends and regulatory timelines.



The report includes:

An overview of the types of disruptions influenced by AI, e.g., technological, operational, customer-facing, or shifts in the competitive landscape

Information on operational disruptions, which focuses on how AI is changing core operations, workflows and supply chains

Discussion of the transformation or replacement of job functions, as well as shifts in the skill demand across various industries

Competitive disruption and market entry, i.e., lowering of market entry barriers due to AI

Analysis of disruption in customer experience and discussion of how AI is transforming user experience, personalization and customer support

Coverage of case studies of companies that have undergone major disruption due to AI adoption

Expert quotes on AI disruption from primary respondents



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $206.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Market Overview

AI Disruption Overview

Characteristics of AI Disruption

Evolution of AI

Historical Milestones

Current State of AI (2025)

AI Platform Shift

Foundation Models

Generative AI Revolution

AI Beyond 2025

Chapter 3 Type of Disruptions Influenced by AI

Technological Disruption Real-time Use Cases

Operational Disruption Real-time Use Cases

Customer-Facing Disruption Real-time Use Cases

Competitive Landscape Shift Real-time Use Cases



Chapter 4 Technological Disruptions

Key Trends in Technological Disruption

Components of AI-Driven Technological Disruption

Advanced ML and Deep Learning

Generative AI

Automation and Robotics

Predictive Analytics

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Edge and Cloud AI

Rise of AI Marketplaces

AI as a General-Purpose Technology

Innovations in ML, NLP and Computer Vision

AI's Transformative Impact on Product Development and R&D

Chapter 5 Operational Disruptions

Key Trends in AI-Driven Operational Disruption

Components of AI-Driven Operational Disruption

Hyperautomation and Intelligent Workflow Orchestration

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

AI-Augmented Human Workforce

Digital Twins and Real-Time Monitoring

Dynamic Resource Allocation and Optimization

Intelligent Decision Support System

Process Automation

Predictive Maintenance

AI in Supply Chain and Logistics

Types of Data in Supply Chain Management

Challenges of AI in Supply Chain Management

AI in ESG and Sustainable Operations Reporting

Chapter 6 Customer-Facing Disruptions

Key Trends in AI-Driven Customer-Facing Disruptions

Components of AI-Driven Customer-Facing Disruption

Conversational AI and Virtual Assistants

Visual Search and Recommendation Systems

Predictive Customer Intelligence

Emotion and Sentiment Recognition

AI-Driven Personalization

Experience Design Powered by Behavioral AI

Immersive AI in AR/VR Commerce

AI Impact on Digital Accessibility

Chapter 7 Competitive Disruptions

Major Challenges with AI-driven Competitive Disruption

Key Trends in AI-Driven Competitive Disruptions

Components of AI-Driven Competitive Disruption

AI-Native Business Models

Proprietary Data and Network Effects

Automation-Enabled Cost Leadership

Platform Play and Ecosystem Monetization

Role of Open-Source and AI Platforms

AI Tools Lowering Barriers to Entry

Startups vs. Incumbents

AI as a Strategic Asset in M&A and Valuation

Democratization of Innovation

Market Shifts and Incumbent Challenges

Chapter 8 AI Impact on Major Industries

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Retail and E-commerce

Education and Edtech

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others (Government Sectors, Infrastructure, Legal and Compliance)

Chapter 9 AI Disruption in Major Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Case Studies of Disruptions

Healthcare Google DeepMind's AlphaFold Deep 6 AI Accelerating Clinical Trials AstraZeneca Revolutionizing Oncology with AI Roche Innovating Drug Discovery with AI Novartis Using AI in Drug Formulation

Manufacturing and Supply Chain AI Transforms Amazon's Supply Chain Unilever Optimizing Supply Chain with AI Siemens Advancing Industrial Automation with AI General Electric Using AI to Optimize Energy Production

Transportation and Logistics Tesla's Autonomous Vehicles Airbus Using AI for Aircraft Maintenance Ford Enhancing Driving Safety with AI

Retail and E-commerce Zara Driving Retail with AI Stitch Fix Transforming the Future of Fashion Retail Salesforce Utilizing AI to Enhance Customer Relationship Management Procter & Gamble Incorporating AI in Consumer Goods Production

Media and Entertainment Netflix Personalizing Entertainment with AI Baidu Facilitating Voice Recognition NVIDIA Utilizing AI to Enhance Gaming Graphics

Finance and Banking American Express Using AI to Secure Transactions

Other Sectors Blue River Technology Utilizing AI in Agriculture The Weather Company Utilizing AI to Predict Weather Patterns Cisco Using AI to Secure Networks Shell Using AI to Optimize Energy Resources Ukraine's AI-Powered Drone Strike Campaign



Chapter 11 Expert Opinions

Quotes from Primary Respondents and Domain Experts

How AI is Disrupting the Manufacturing and Logistics Industry

How AI is Disrupting the Education Industry

How AI is Disrupting the Productivity Software Industry

How AI is Disrupting the Publishing Industry

Interview Highlights

Manufacturing and logistics

Education and Edtech

Productivity

Publishing

Emerging Narratives in the AI Disruption Debate

From Displacement to Augmentation

AI as a General-Purpose Technology

Ethical AI

Global AI Race

Democratization vs. Centralization

Chapter 12 Future of AI Disruption

Future of AI Disruption

Forecasts and Predictions (2025-2030)

Innovations

Agentic AI

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Neuromorphic AI

