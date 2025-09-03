Hospital Information System (HIS) Market 2025-2030 Featuring Key Vendors - Epic Systems, GE, Koninklijke Philips, Medical Information Technology, Oracle, Siemens Healthineers, UNITEDHEALTH, Veradigm

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Information System (HIS) Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hospital information system (HIS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% from 2024 to 2030.

The global hospital information system (HIS) market report consists of exclusive data on 30 vendors. The HIS competitive landscape is dominated by a small number of very large, incumbent vendors in acute/hospital EHRs and a long tail of mid-tier and regional players that serve specialty, ambulatory, and local markets. Large hospital systems prefer vendors with proven scale, because switching costs are high; incumbency brings a virtuous cycle of integrations, third-party developers, and deep clinical workflows. This benefits long-standing vendors with broad footprints.



Some competitors sell integrated suites (EHR + RCM + analytics + devices), while others succeed by offering best-of-breed modules that integrate via standards (FHIR, HL7). Purchasers increasingly evaluate vendors on interoperability and ability to support value-based care analytics. Cloud-native platforms and modular SaaS offerings lower entry barriers for smaller hospitals and accelerate upgrades, a key battleground as buyers seek lower TCO and faster innovation. Vendors that combine clinical data, claims, and analytics can offer more compelling decision-support, operational optimization, and population-health services. This capability has become a major differentiator and a reason large health-tech firms (and Big Tech) are moving aggressively into healthcare AI.

HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET TRENDS

Shift Towards Cloud-Based HIS Deployment



The migration to cloud-based hospital information systems marks a significant advancement in the digital transformation of healthcare. By offering cost efficiency, scalability, and improved access to data, cloud HIS solutions are enabling hospitals to deliver more agile, patient-centered care. While challenges remain, the trajectory of the market suggests that cloud-based HIS is not a passing trend but rather the new standard for hospital information management.



Adoption of Mobile-First & Patient-Centric Interfaces



Mobile-first and patient-centric interfaces are not just technical enhancements they represent a philosophical shift in how healthcare is delivered and experienced. By prioritizing usability, accessibility, and patient empowerment, HIS platforms are becoming essential tools in the modern healthcare ecosystem. As technologies like 5G, AI, and wearable devices mature, they will further enhance the capabilities of mobile health platforms.



Interoperability & Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Interoperability and Health Information Exchange are strategic imperatives in the modern healthcare landscape. As hospitals strive to improve care delivery and achieve better outcomes, interoperable HIS platforms and robust HIE mechanisms will serve as the backbone of efficient, coordinated, and patient-centered care. The HIS market will continue to evolve rapidly, and stakeholders who embrace and invest in interoperability will be well-positioned to lead in this digital transformation.



HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automation in Healthcare



The rising demand for automation in healthcare, spanning AI diagnostics, electronic documentation, predictive scheduling, remote monitoring, and robotics, is driving robust growth in the HIS market. With market value projected to more than double in the coming decade, automation is both the engine and outcome of a digital transformation that is reshaping hospital management, quality of care, and provider efficiency.



Increasing Hospital Investments in IT Infrastructure



The increasing investment in IT infrastructure by hospitals is a fundamental driver of the Hospital Information System market. This trend reflects a broader movement toward digitization, efficiency, and patient-centered care. By investing in IT, hospitals are laying the foundation for integrated and scalable information systems that enhance coordination and decision-making.



Demand for Real-Time Data Access and Mobile Health (mHealth) Integration



The demand for real-time data access and the integration of mHealth technologies are foundational shifts that are redefining the Hospital Information System market. These innovations are enabling healthcare providers to deliver more responsive, personalized, and efficient care, while also empowering patients to take a more active role in their health journeys.



HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America accounted for the largest global hospital information system (HIS) market share of over 40%. Regulatory pressure for open data, rapid cloud adoption, and the pull of advanced analytics and AI are the dominant forces today. The market will likely consolidate around vendors who demonstrate strong interoperability, cloud capabilities, and validated outcomes, while new entrants will continue to nibble at specialized and ambulatory segments. For health systems, success will hinge less on the brand of HIS and more on governance, change management, and the ability to turn data into safer, more efficient care.



North America and particularly the U.S., remains the single largest and most influential market for HIS. The region combines deep capital markets, large health systems, dense vendor ecosystems, strict regulatory pressure for interoperability and patient access, and strong demand for analytics, telehealth, and cloud services.



The APAC region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period, driven by aging, income growth, and consumer demand for better services. Governments across APAC are actively funding health-IT programmes (national EHRs, hospital modernization grants, telemedicine regulation/enablement). Public initiatives reduce adoption friction for hospitals and create demand for integrated HIS/EMR and interoperability solutions.



Hospitals are upgrading from isolated EMRs to enterprise HIS suites that combine clinical, administrative, supply-chain, and population-health functions. Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated telemedicine & remote monitoring; clinicians increasingly expect integrated decision support and analytics; and administrators chase efficiency gains through digital workflows and revenue-cycle management.



HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET NEWS

Dedalus named AWS its preferred cloud service provider in February 2025, building on prior AWS rollout disclosures in the UK. Expect continued migrations and managed services around Dedalus EPRs in Europe and beyond.

MEDITECH and Google Cloud introduced AI-powered search & summarization inside Expanse, now highlighted by Google and at HIMSS25; MEDITECH also showcased a broad partner ecosystem (Microsoft, Health Gorilla, Suki, etc.) focused on "intelligent interoperability

Oracle unveiled a next-gen, OCI-based EHR with embedded AI/voice ("Clinical AI Agent") positioned as a more intuitive, voice-first system; Oracle and trade coverage highlighted documentation-time reductions and broader AI features moving into production in 2025.

Epic widened its global lead in 2024 decisions, winning the largest net gain of hospitals worldwide. Multiple industry summaries note Epic captured the clear majority of new footprints last year and expanded internationally.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Component: In 2024, the software segment accounted for the largest market share of over 45%.

By Development Mode: The cloud-based segment shows the highest growth of 10.69% during the forecast period.

By System Type: The EHR/EMR system segment holds the largest share of the global hospital information system (HIS) market.

By Facility Type: The large segment dominates the global hospital information system (HIS) market share.

By Geography: North America is the largest and most mature market, accounting for over 40% share.

Growth Factor: The global hospital information system (HIS) market is set to grow due to rising demand for automation in healthcare and increasing hospital investments in IT infrastructure.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the growth rate of the global hospital information system (HIS) market?

What are the key drivers of the global hospital information system (HIS) market?

How big is the global hospital information system (HIS) market?

How is AI influencing the global hospital information system (HIS) market?

Which region dominates the global hospital information system (HIS) market?

Who are the major players in the global hospital information system (HIS) market?

Key Vendors

Epic Systems

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Medical Information Technology

Oracle

Siemens Healthineers

UNITEDHEALTH Group

Veradigm

Other Prominent Vendors

Alma

Amwell

Altera

Athenahealth

AdvancedMD

eClinicalWorks

Birlamedisoft

Carestream

CompuGroup Medical

Dedalus Group

Comarch

Conifer Health Solutions

KareXpert

Kranium

Inovalon

Medhost

Meditab

MocDoc

Napier Healthcare Solution

NextGen Healthcare

Solventum

TruBridge

SEGMENATION & FORECASTS

By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

By System Type

EHR/EMR System

Practice Management System

Clinical Information System

Others

By Facility Type

Large

Small & Medium

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

UAE

Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i28u8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.