Shock Top and Auntie Anne’s® Make It Official - Beer Kneads Pretzels

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shock Top, a craft beer icon and brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), known for its bold flavors and unfiltered wheat ales, and the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, Auntie Anne's®, are teaming up this fall to celebrate one fundamental truth: Beer Kneads Pretzels. A timeless pairing brought to life by an exclusive sweepstakes, promotional discounts, limited-edition merchandise, and a multi-faceted social media campaign, this partnership seeks to twist taste buds and celebrate the good times shared over pretzels and beer.





Shock Top’s Twisted Pretzel Wheat is a cult-classic among pretzel enthusiasts and craft beer lovers alike; its unmistakable pretzel aroma and smooth wheat finish earned it the #14 new craft beer release in 20241. Auntie Anne’s requires no introduction, the biggest name in the pretzel game, Auntie Anne’s irresistible buttery bites have been a mainstay in America’s malls, ballgames and airports since 1988. Now, in 2025, we make official what anyone sitting on a bar stool with a cold beer and a bowl of pretzels knows, they are perfect for one another.

To bring the partnership to life, Auntie Anne’s and Shock Top are giving away $300 Auntie Anne’s gift cards and co-branded “Beer Kneads Pretzels” swag to three randomly selected winners. To enter, scan the QR code found on retail POS displays or visit this link before the drawing ends on December 31, 2025. Eligibility details, rules and instructions can be found at the sweepstakes link.

In addition to the sweepstakes giveaway, every 6-pack of Shock Top Twisted Pretzel Wheat comes with a delicious treat: an exclusive code for $6 off your next $12 Auntie Anne’s purchase in the Auntie Anne’s App. This offer runs through December 2025, or until these limited-edition 6-packs are gone. Here’s how to secure the deal:

Find the exclusive Shock Top Twisted Pretzel Wheat 6-packs at your favorite local store. Check the bottom of the 6-pack for your unique code. Download or open the Auntie Anne’s App and enter your code. Enjoy $6 off your next $12 Auntie Anne’s order.

Along with the sweepstakes and promo-code discount, Shock Top and Auntie Anne’s are launching an exclusive merchandise capsule of “Beer Kneads Pretzels” sweatshirts and sling bags, available to win through social media giveaways later in the season. Lastly, Shock Top and Auntie Anne’s will post a storm of exclusive social media content, including behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and plenty of Shock Top’s Wedgehead. For the latest updates, an opportunity to win exclusive merch, and a chance to submit your own #GetTwisted moments, follow us @auntieannespretzels on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, and @shocktop on Instagram, Facebook, X, and at shocktop.com.

Shock Top’s Twisted Pretzel Wheat 6-packs are available at local grocery stores, beer retailers, and select outlets nationwide from now until December 2025—for your closest location, check out the beer finder at shocktop.com. Grab a 6-pack, fire up the Auntie Anne’s App and enjoy history’s favorite flavor combination.



Timeless pairings don’t need a backstory. Beer kneads pretzels.

About Shock Top

Shock Top is not just great beer—it’s shockingly great beer. Known for its bold, unexpected flavors, Shock Top delivers a way-out world taste with every sip. From the zing of real citrus peel to the twist of lemonade, and yes—even pretzel beer— Shock Top delivers the flavors to shock you out of the everyday. So, when life offers you the mundane, the usual, Shock Your World.

Party with the Wedgehead and stay up to date on all things Shock Top by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (@shocktop) or check out shocktop.com

About Auntie Anne's®

Auntie Anne's® was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases and food trucks. As of June 30, 2025, there are more than 2,000 locations in 49 states and 25 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering through the Pretzel Perks app. Join Auntie Anne’s rewards for special offers. For more information, visit auntieannes.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

