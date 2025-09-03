XOMA Royalty to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Owen Hughes, and Chief Investment Officer, Brad Sitko, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Mr. Hughes and Mr. Sitko will present on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET. The webcast for the presentation can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/4mjFgkY. XOMA Royalty’s presentation can be also accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com.

About XOMA Royalty Corporation

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

XOMA Investor Contact XOMA Media Contact Juliane Snowden Kathy Vincent XOMA Royalty KV Consulting & Management +1 646-438-9754 kathy@kathyvincent.com juliane.snowden@xoma.com



















