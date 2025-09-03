MicrobiotiX Finalizes KRW 20 Billion Series B, Securing Korea's First Bacteriophage Clinical Trial

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicrobiotiX, a biotech developing novel bacteriophage-based therapeutics, announced on the 29th that it has completed an extended Series B investment round totaling 20 billion KRW.

MicrobiotiX’s cumulative investment amount across rounds has now reached 29 billion KRW.

Following a 15 billion KRW Series B investment secured in October of 2024, MicrobiotiX completed the final closing of the round this month by securing an additional 5 billion KRW from new investors, including Paratus Investment, Pureun Investment, and OTIUM CAPITAL.

MicrobiotiX is a bacteriophage therapy company targeting diseases caused by super bacteria (multidrug-resistant bacteria). The company possesses a platform for phage therapy development, which includes a phage library panel targeting multidrug-resistant bacteria, an in silico module, and a cGMP-grade phage manufacturing facility.

MicrobiotiX was recently selected for the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare’s “Infectious Disease Prevention and Treatment Technology Development Project” seeking clinical stage assets targeting unmet needs. The clinical award is worth 2.5 billion KRW. With this support, MicrobiotiX plans to begin the first-ever human clinical trial of phage therapy in Korea.

The company has now secured critical government funding that will accelerate research and development for the commercialization of phage therapies and subsequent pipeline expansion.

Dongeun Yong, the CEO of MicrobiotiX, said in a statement that, “With this investment and the government project selection, MicrobiotiX seeks to establish itself and Korea as a global leader in the phage therapy field. Through conducting the first clinical trial of its kind in Korea, we are responding to the global health crisis presented by antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Simultaneously, we are looking to further enhance the competitiveness and global status of the Korean bio-industry. MicrobiotiX will continue to grow as a Korean biotech company that leads the development of innovative anti-infective drugs.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2bc2c98-55f4-40d0-ba1e-13c4e01f01cb