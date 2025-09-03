U.S. Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 | Innovation in Power & Cooling Systems and Rising AI Adoption Driving Next-Gen Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. data center colocation market size by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.88% from 2024 to 2030



US DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET TRENDS

Innovation in Power & Cooling Systems and Technological Advancements

Innovative power and cooling systems are essential in the U.S. due to the growing deployment of high-density AI and cloud workloads, which generate significantly more heat and require greater energy efficiency. As rack densities surpass 20-30 kW, traditional air cooling becomes insufficient, pushing the need for advanced technologies like liquid cooling, modular power architecture, and energy reuse systems to maintain performance while managing operational costs and sustainability targets.

In January 2024, Aligned Data Centers launched DeltaFlow, a new liquid cooling system and technology. This technology has been designed to support the high-density computing requirements and workloads of up to 300 kW per rack.

In May 2025, Prometheus Hyperscale agreed with XL Batteries to implement long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) across its data center portfolio. According to the company, the batteries have a lifespan of over 20 years and are fully sustainable, as they do not contain any rare earth metals or minerals.

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

The adoption of AI is on the rise across the U.S., with the increasing trend of automation and smart operations. The government has launched several artificial strategies. For instance, in January 2025, the Trump administration unveiled a new AI infrastructure initiative named Stargate, spearheaded by the private sector in collaboration with OpenAI.

Several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the U.S. to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors. For instance, in April 2025, Edged has developed a new sustainable data center in Mesa, Arizona, purpose-built for highly efficient AI model training and inference.

Organizations across the US are placing a strong emphasis on strategic data management to accelerate AI adoption, acknowledging that data quality and accessibility are critical to the success of AI and machine learning applications. As AI depends heavily on large volumes of clean, well-structured data to generate accurate insights and enable automation, there is a growing need for advanced data center infrastructure.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The electrical infrastructure is witnessing several innovations in UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, and other electrical equipment. Some of such innovations include HVO fuel for generator sets, which reduces emissions as a measure to curb emissions.

Additionally, several innovative UPS batteries, such as Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) and Sodium-Ion batteries, are gaining traction in the U.S. data center colocation market due to their high power density, safety, sustainability, and other factors.

Liquid cooling is becoming a significant trend that major colocation operators are implementing in their data center facilities. It is emerging as a key differentiator for colocation providers as AI and compute-intensive workloads continue to grow. Companies like Equinix, Digital Realty, Aligned Data Centers, and CyrusOne are leading the way by offering scalable and energy-efficient solutions that can support the increasing demands of high-performance computing.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Cumulatively, data center operators in the U.S. are expected to add over 23.2 GW of installed power capacity between 2025 and 2030. Southeastern U.S. is likely to lead the market by contributing more than 8.9 GW of this capacity, followed by Southwestern US with over 6.8 GW and Midwestern with over 3.3 GW of installed power capacity. Northeastern is expected to add around 1.3 GW, making it the smallest contributor to this overall growth.

Southeastern US at present dominates the U.S. data center colocation market, followed by Southwestern US, Midwestern US, Western US, and Northeastern U.S. It accounts for over 50% of the overall data center investments, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators.

Virginia in the Southeastern region continued to dominate the market in terms of its operational and under-development power capacity this year. Despite challenges related to land and power availability, operators are continually expanding their projects in the region.

The Northeastern U.S. data center colocation market is projected to experience substantial growth in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Connecticut, which will improve connectivity. In May 2025, Aligned Data Centers plans to expand its Quantum Frederick Park campus in Maryland by developing three additional data centers. The company has submitted a request to build three new buildings totaling 1,149,000 square feet (106,746 sqm). The expanded facility will provide 72MW of capacity, with the full four-building campus potentially reaching 264MW.

U.S. DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The U.S. data center colocation market has the presence of prominent operators such as Aligned Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, CyrusOne, DataBank, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, QTS Realty Trust, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, and several others.

The U.S. data center colocation market has a presence of several other prominent colocation operators, such as Applied Digital, American Tower, AUBix, Centersquare, CloudHQ, Cologix, COPT Data Center Solutions, Corscale Data Centers, EdgeConneX, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, Element Critical, Flexential, H5 Data Centers, Iron Mountain, PowerHouse Data Centers, Prime Data Centers, Sabey Data Centers, Skybox Datacenters, Stream Data Centers, Switch, T5 Data Centers, 365 Data Centers, and others.

New Entrants in the U.S. data center colocation market include Ardent Data Centers, CloudBurst Data Centers, Colovore, Crane Data Centers, Edged Energy, NE Edge, Prometheus Hyperscale, Quantum Loophole, Rowan Digital Infrastructure, Tract, and several others.

In 2024, Equinix held the largest share of colocation revenue in the U.S. data center market, accounting for approximately 10.28% of total revenue. Digital Realty followed closely, capturing around 9.98% of the market share, reflecting its strong presence and competitive positioning in the U.S. colocation landscape.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Segmentation by Colocation Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Southeastern US

Southwestern US

Western US

Midwestern US

Northeastern US

