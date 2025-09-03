CervoMed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Presentation Time: 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b01e16a4-43fd-41b8-b4c0-2815213f7950

Morgan Stanley’s 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Conference Dates: September 8-10, 2025

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

Investors@cervomed.com

617-430-7579