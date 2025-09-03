Arbe Wins Innovation Award in 2025 Just Auto Excellence Awards

Selected For Leading Technology in the Perception Systems Category

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 3, 2025 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, announces today that the company received the Innovation Award in the Perception Systems category in the 2025 Just Auto Excellence Awards.

The Just Auto Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious independent recognition programs in the automotive industry, recognizing companies that drive positive change and set new benchmarks for excellence. Being selected for the Innovation Award is a testament to the impact Arbe’s technology is making on vehicle safety, reliability and the future of autonomous driving. This recognition, powered by GlobalData’s industry-leading business intelligence, underscores Arbe’s commitment to advancing the automotive industry through perception radar technology for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV).

Arbe has redefined what is possible in automotive perception. Arbe’s perception radar solution delivers ultra-high resolution with 2,304 virtual channels, which is ten times more than leading alternatives, enabling the creation of a dense, detailed point cloud with over 100,000 detections per frame. This leap in radar performance allows vehicles to accurately identify and track objects, distinguish drivable from non-drivable areas, and maintain reliable operation in challenging conditions such as darkness, glare, fog, and heavy rain. These capabilities are essential for next-generation ADAS and AV systems, and have been validated by leading global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

“We are honored to have been selected as a winner in the 2025 Just Auto Excellence Awards,” says Kobi Marenko, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Arbe. “The award is a testament to Arbe’s contribution to the automotive industry, creating unparalleled safety and advancing ADAS and autonomous driving globally. Arbe’s ultra-high resolution radar solution can detect, track, and classify objects with pinpoint accuracy, creating a clear competitive advantage that is fueling our growth.”

To see Arbe’s perception radar in action, visit them at IAA Mobility 2025, September 9-12 at booth #B2.F11. Arbe will be showcasing its HD Imaging Radar, demonstrating how it delivers an ultra-clear view of the environment even in the toughest conditions.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop truly safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe’s technology addresses critical use cases and provides real-time data for mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China.

For more information, visit Arbe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the ability of Tier-1 suppliers to market successfully its radar system built on Arbe’s chipset technology, the effect of tariffs and trade policies, including policies which may affect the market for electric vehicles, of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

