Heliene Highlights Domestic Content and Manufacturing Milestones Ahead of RE+ 2025

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliene Inc. , a customer-first provider of American-made solar PV modules, will highlight its expanded non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) domestic manufacturing footprint and continued commitment to offering best-in-class U.S.-made solar modules with a high volume of domestic content during RE+ 2025.

RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America, will return to Las Vegas, NV September 8-11, 2025. Heliene 156HC M10 SL Bifacial Modules will be on display in two partner booths at this year’s show: OMCO Solar (#V8003), a leading factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, and DCE Solar (#V14013), a market leader in industrial grade solar mounting hardware and consulting.

During RE+ 2025, Heliene will also highlight recent manufacturing and business milestones, including the sale of 2025 Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits (45X credits) and the grand opening of its Rogers, MN solar manufacturing facility . With multi-GW solar manufacturing capacity online in the U.S. and strong relationships with domestic content materials suppliers as well as major solar developers, Heliene is well-positioned for continued growth in coming years.

“At our two U.S.-based facilities, Heliene is delivering on its mission to expand U.S. solar manufacturing capacity and produce modules that are made with a high volume of domestic components, up to and including both U.S. wafers and cells,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, Inc. “In this way, we are helping developers de-risk their solar investments while supporting a stronger, more sustainable solar supply chain and workforce. We’re excited to share these achievements at RE+ 2025, this event is always a great opportunity to collaborate with other innovators and drive continued momentum for a clean and secure U.S. energy future with solar.”

At RE+ 2024, Heliene and OMCO Solar launched a domestically-manufactured module and racking solution. In recent years, Heliene has also partnered with SOLARCYCLE to use recycled glass in its modules and Suniva to integrate U.S.-made bifacial solar cells into its manufacturing process. These strategic collaborations enable Heliene to incorporate more domestic content components into its manufacturing processes and support business and workforce growth for the company, its partners, and the broader U.S. solar industry.

To schedule a meeting with Heliene during RE+ 2025, please visit: https://heliene.com/meeting-request-page/

About Heliene

Heliene is an American manufacturer of high-quality solar modules with a commitment to U.S. job creation and domestic content. They produce modules for residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects in their U.S. facilities, meeting customers’ requirements for incentives under the Domestic Content Bonus. Heliene offers high-performance modules with competitive pricing and responsive support, making them a reliable partner for any solar project.

Heliene operates two U.S.-based solar module manufacturing facilities with a combined annual module output capacity of 1.3GW. It employs more than 600 full and part-time solar industry professionals across its two U.S. manufacturing facilities and its Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario corporate office. For more information, please visit www.heliene.com .