Nasdaq Verafin and BioCatch Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Global Fight Against Financial Crime

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Verafin and BioCatch today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to leverage their complementary technology solutions in the fight against payments fraud. The partnership aligns Nasdaq Verafin’s fraud detection platform and consortium data network with BioCatch’s behavioral and device intelligence to more effectively address the rapid growth in payments fraud around the world, one of the financial services industry’s biggest challenges.

Financial crime is a multitrillion-dollar problem with devastating economic and societal impacts worldwide. Payments fraud and scams accounted for the majority of the estimated $486 billion in global fraud losses in 2023. As the adoption of faster and real-time payments continues to accelerate, so does the risk of fraud. At the same time, legacy approaches to fighting fraud are leading to an influx of false positive alerts that can overwhelm a bank’s investigative teams and add unnecessary friction to transactions.

The initial phase of the partnership will include the integration of BioCatch alerts and insights into the Nasdaq Verafin platform. This integration will transform fraud prevention efforts, empowering financial institutions to take pre-emptive action against payments fraud, using both behavioral and transactional intelligence to halt fraudulent transactions before the funds leave a customer’s account. By bringing together these two powerful solutions, the partnership equips financial institutions with more holistic risk insights across the lifecycle of a transaction, eliminating signal-delivery silos and enabling teams to both evaluate risk and stop fraudulent transactions in real-time. The partnership will also include additional product integrations and co-developed fraud solutions, as well as joint research and thought leadership.

“As criminal threats grow in scale and sophistication each day, the need for greater industry collaboration has never been more urgent. We are thrilled to partner with BioCatch to further enrich our existing solutions and improve our clients’ ability to fight scams and payments fraud,” said Stephanie Champion, Nasdaq Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin. “This partnership showcases the power of two innovative organizations that have built exceptional, trusted networks. Together, we share a vision to leverage consortium data and behavioral insights as a force multiplier to create a true crime-fighting network that helps financial institutions act faster and better safeguard consumers from harm.”

“The job of a fraud fighter is hard,” BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor said, “and it’s getting more difficult each day, as our criminal counterparts find new ways to socially engineer and scam bank customers. Our initial integration with Nasdaq Verafin promises to make the job of the fraud fighter immediately easier, giving them single-screen access to powerful, predictive behavioral and transactional fraud signals that enable real-time decisioning across sessions, users, and networks. This partnership underscores the need for a truly global, collaborative approach to fighting financial crime — one that changes the way financial institutions collaborate, protects account-to-account transfers, stops fraudulent payments, and eliminates the money laundering accounts that power financial crime syndicates.”

Nasdaq Verafin's consortium data network is trusted by more than 2,600 financial institutions representing over $10 trillion in collective assets. By leveraging data from more than 725 million counterparties around the world, Nasdaq Verafin's consortium provides insights into fraud risk beyond a single institution's view.

BioCatch’s financial crime prevention platform delivers real-time analysis of up to 3,000 unique behavioral and device-related datapoints – keystroke and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, physical device attributes, and more – as people interact with their digital banking platforms. With these inputs, BioCatch’s machine-learning models reveal patterns in user behavior, allowing banks to differentiate between the criminal and the legitimate, and to stop fraud before it happens.

“This partnership represents a win-win by combining the scale of consortium analytics with the precision of behavioral and device intelligence, enabling a comprehensive defense against increasingly sophisticated fraud attacks,” said Julie Conroy, Chief Insights Officer at Datos Insights. “Fraudsters are actively capitalizing on the immediacy of faster payments to commit faster fraud, and it’s imperative that financial organizations have the tools that enable them to move from reactive mode to proactive prevention to protect both their bottom line and consumer trust.”

In the coming weeks, the companies will host a series of webinars to provide more information on the partnership, starting with the first on October 23, 2025. To learn more about the partnership and register for the webinar, please visit https://verafin.com/nasdaq-verafin-biocatch-partnership.

About Nasdaq Verafin

Nasdaq Verafin provides Financial Crime Management Technology solutions for Fraud Detection and Management, AML/CFT Compliance and Management, High-Risk Customer Management, Sanctions Screening and Management, and Information Sharing. More than 2,600 financial institutions, representing over $10T in collective assets, use Nasdaq Verafin to prevent fraud and strengthen AML/CFT efforts. Visit www.verafin.com to learn more.

About BioCatch

BioCatch prevents financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, continuously collecting more than 3,000 anonymized data points – keystroke and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, physical device attributes, and more – as people interact with their digital banking platforms. With these inputs, BioCatch's machine-learning models reveal patterns in user behavior and provide device intelligence that, together, distinguish the criminal from the legitimate. The company’s Customer Innovation Board – an industry-led initiative in partnership with American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, HSBC, National Australia Bank, and others – collaborates to pioneer innovative ways of leveraging customer relationships for improved fraud detection. Today, more than 30 of the world's largest 100 banks and 287 total financial institutions deploy BioCatch solutions, analyzing 16 billion user sessions per month and protecting more than 532 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices around the world from fraud and financial crime.

