Kargo’s High-Impact Ad Formats Now Available Globally on Amazon Ads

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leader in cross-channel high-impact creative innovation, has announced its unique, eye-catching ad formats are now available on Amazon DSP. By combining Kargo’s unique, high-impact creative formats and its industry-certified premium inventory with Amazon DSP browsing, shopping and streaming signals, brands will now be able to provide consumers with relevant, eye catching custom creative formats.

This new offering is already driving results. In a single campaign, Kargo saw a 2x lift in New-to-Brand Conversions and a significant increase in Click Through Rate vs. standard display assets. The mix of display, online video and CTV formats approved for use through Kargo’s integration offers advertisers a versatile toolkit to engage consumers and drive performance, which is a victory for agencies and brands alike.

Kargo’s high-impact formats, which appear in 100% Made for Advertising-free environments across screens, ensure that brands connect with their audiences in safe and engaging ways. All formats are now available to activate fully programmatically via Amazon DSP, providing brands the ability to more deeply resonate with their desired audiences while improving brand metrics.

"We’re excited to integrate Kargo’s high-impact creative formats with Amazon DSP on a global scale, providing brands with a powerful programmatic solution that combines premium inventory with rich audience insights,” says Michael Shaughnessy, Chief Operating Officer, Kargo.

“This integration allows advertisers to engage their audiences more effectively, driving greater attention and impact across campaigns. At Kargo, we’re committed to delivering innovative, high-quality ad experiences that elevate digital marketing."

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, Kargo remains committed to pushing the boundaries of creative innovation. Kargo’s global integration with Amazon DSP represents another step forward in Kargo’s ability to deliver unmatched value to advertisers looking to enhance their digital marketing efforts.

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions. Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.



