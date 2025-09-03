Duos Edge AI Awarded Patent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent for its “Entryway for a Modular Data Center.” The patent covers a novel entryway design engineered to enhance security and safeguard mission-critical equipment within modular Edge Data Centers. The system integrates a two-door access configuration with advanced filtration to reduce the intrusion of dust, dirt, and moisture — delivering clean-room-like protection for sensitive infrastructure in remote and rural deployments.

Duos Edge AI’s modular Edge Data Centers are designed to extend reliable, low-latency data access to underserved communities, including schools, carriers, hospitals, warehouses, and first responders. By protecting equipment integrity, this patented design strengthens service uptime and ensures resilient operations in environments where traditional infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

“This patent demonstrates our commitment to delivering ruggedized, field-ready Edge Data Centers that meet the unique needs of rural and underserved markets,” said Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “By addressing critical challenges like environmental intrusion, we are setting a higher standard for reliability and long-term value for our customers.”

The modular design complements Duos Edge AI’s broader mission to deliver scalable, rapidly deployable EDC solutions—positioning data processing closer to end users to reduce latency, support real-time applications, and expand digital equity in high-growth and underserved markets.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit: www.duostechnologies.com

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supports current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, please visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai , and www.duosenergycorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fdae686-1485-47a3-8fce-671b0f1c7c14

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.