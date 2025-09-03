PIA Automation Powers the Future of Mobility at The Battery Show North America

Evansville, IN, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIA Automation, a global leader in advanced automation solutions, today announced its participation at The Battery Show North America, taking place October 6 –9, 2025, at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan. PIA will present its latest automation systems designed to support the efficient production of battery modules, packs, related energy storage components and related products in eDrive, such as high-voltage cables, inverters and electronic components.

At The Battery Show, PIA will showcase its automation expertise for battery manufacturing, highlighting a broad portfolio of products, quality-driven innovations and customized solutions that support every stage of assembly, from cell components and cell contact systems, to modules, packs and fuel cell technologies. In the e-mobility sector, time-to-market is essential. With PIA’s virtual commissioning and digital tools, launching new production lines is faster and smoother. PIA enables fast assembly, higher quality ramp-up and less rework, giving clients a competitive edge. With end-to-end support that spans system planning, design, on-site assembly and ongoing service, PIA helps manufacturers optimize productivity and resource efficiency.

“We have been active in this market for many years and provide automation solutions across the entire battery value chain and e-mobility,” said Dr. Quanji Cai, Business Segment Lead in Energy Storage at PIA Automation. “The Battery Show North America is an excellent opportunity for us to deepen relationships in North America and beyond. Our goal is to help shape the future of sustainable mobility worldwide with our innovative automation solutions.”

The Battery Show North America is North America’s leading battery and EV technology conference, bringing together battery manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators from across the globe to explore trends shaping the future of battery technologies and electric vehicles. With the battery market projected to exceed $400 billion USD by 2030, driven heavily by mobility applications, PIA is poised to play a critical role in enabling manufacturers to scale production with precision and reliability.

PIA will be located at booth 4426 at The Battery Show North America, where the company will have an expert in digitalization at the show for live demos. For more information or to schedule a meeting with PIA, please visit www.piagroup.com or contact Falc Borchard, VP Sales PIA North America. Follow along on social media for updates and event highlights with #teamPIA, #creatingefficiency, and #automation.

About PIA

Creating efficiency - achieving significantly more performance with smart and creative solutions. This is the guiding principle of the PIA Automation companies connected in the PIA Group. With decades of continuously growing expertise and more than 8,700 completed projects, PIA Group is now one of the world's leading automation specialists. Over 1,850 employees in 12 networked locations in Europe, North America and Asia make PIA a partner that flexibly, reliably and sustainably innovates automation for the automotive, energy storage, life science, medical, commercial goods, electronics and components industry. With a global service portfolio and its own Industry 4.0 solutions, PIA offers its customers decisive advantages in the system operations, and in the digitalization and networking of production.

