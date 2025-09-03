NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite (Oxide Antimony Mineral) Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2025 drill program at the oxide gold-antimony (“Antimony”, “Sb”) Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. The Company continues to advance the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world’s prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

Drilling Commenced in August: the company started a 5,000 meter Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drill program focused on the Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley Target Areas. The initial phase of the program will start at Resurrection Ridge. (Figure 1, Figure 4, Figure 5)

Path to Initial Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”): the objective of the drill program is to advance Limo Butte to an initial oxide gold-antimony MRE. Due to the large historical drillhole database, the 2025 program will include both delineation and expansion drillholes focused on both gold and antimony. This is the first drill program at the Project that has been focused on both gold and antimony.

New Stibiconite (Antimony Oxide Mineral) Outcrops: as part of the road and drill pad construction, additional stibiconite outcrops were exposed. The eastern side of Resurrection Ridge has strong geological potential with mineralization open to the East. (Figure 2, Figure 3)

First Drill Program Under Advanced Plan of Operations (“PoO”) Permit: this is the first drill program at the Project under the approved PoO permit. (see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024) The expanded area of the PoO now covers other untested targets on the property, providing significant mineralization expansion potential.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “We are excited to commence our 2025 drill program at Limo Butte with the objective of advancing the Project to an initial oxide gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Over recent years our technical team has gained a strong understanding of the regional and project geology. We have a well defined program with the goal of significantly expanding the mineralization footprints at our two most advanced target areas, Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. Compared to most of the other gold-antimony or antimony projects in the United States, we have the ability to rapidly advance project development with our strong institutional knowledge of the Project. We have completed significant upfront work on the large geological database and permitting. Our focus remains on unlocking the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte as there is a strong macroeconomic environment and clear commitment from the United States to advance high-quality, domestic, mineral projects.”



Figure 1 – RC drill rig drilling the Resurrection Ridge Target Area looking northeast. To view image please click here

Figure 2 – visible stibiconite (oxide antimony mineral) from drillpad construction. To view image please click here

Figure 3 – visible stibiconite (antimony oxide mineral) from drillpad construction. To view image please click here

Figure 4 – Resurrection Ridge target area with selected gold-antimony drillhole results and identified target areas for 2025 step-out and expansion drilling. To view image please click here

Figure 5 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here

Historical Data Validation

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.

The Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

