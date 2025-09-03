Stairhopper Movers Recognized on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Boston, MA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stairhopper Movers, a leading Boston-based moving company, has earned a coveted spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, which celebrates the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Founded in 2001 with just one truck and a vision for a better moving experience, the company has grown into one of the most trusted and recognized moving providers in New England.



Today, Stairhopper Movers operates a 75-truck fleet and serves thousands of customers annually – from local moves across town to nationwide relocations. The company’s impressive growth is driven by a simple but powerful philosophy: treat every move as if it were their own. That means transparent pricing, punctual arrivals, meticulous handling of belongings, and professional crews who genuinely care about each customer’s experience.



This customer-first commitment has earned Stairhopper Movers more than 5,000 five-star reviews and a loyal client base, including hundreds of Boston-area real estate agents who rely on the company to guide their clients through one of life’s most significant transitions.



Stairhopper Movers offers a full range of services, including residential and commercial moving, interstate and long-distance moves, packing and unpacking, and secure storage solutions – including portable storage containers. Every job is handled entirely in-house, ensuring customers always know who will arrive on moving day.



Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list reflects the dedication of the company’s 250+ team members and their investment in training, equipment, and continuous process improvements to maintain the highest standards of speed, safety, and service.



“As we look to the future, we remain committed to expanding our reach while keeping our personal, neighborly touch,” said Adrian Iorga, President & Founder. “Whether it’s helping a young family settle into their first home or moving a business across the country, we’re proud to make every move a positive step forward.”



About Stairhopper Movers



Stairhopper Movers has been moving Boston and New England since 2001, providing reliable, high-quality moving services for residential and commercial clients. Learn more at stairhoppers.com.



