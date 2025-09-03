MIMEDX to Sponsor and Attend Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced its schedule for the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall meeting taking place September 3-6 in Las Vegas, NV. SAWC remains a premier event for clinicians and industry professionals to explore the latest clinical evidence and innovations in advanced wound care. The Company will showcase its leading advanced wound care portfolio in the exhibit hall at booth 511.

Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Title: Change is Inevitable: Mastering the Art of Wound Healing in an Evolving Landscape

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 11:40 – 1:10 p.m. PDT

Faculty: Paul Kim, DPM, MS, FACFAS; Nicolas Mouawad, MD, MPH, MBA, DFSVS, FRCS, FACS, RPVI; Scott Boynton, DPM, FACFAS

Description: Wound care is constantly evolving, and clinicians must adapt to an ever-changing landscape of patient complexities and clinical challenges. In this dynamic symposium, Drs. Paul Kim, Nicolas Mouawad, and Scott Boynton will discuss advanced treatment approaches that support clinicians in optimizing wound healing across diverse patient populations and present challenging real-world cases.

Accepted Poster Presentations

The Company is pleased to announce that six clinical and scientific posters have been accepted and will be on display in the poster hall.

Therapeutic Potential of Amniotic Tissue in Promoting Pigment Restoration During Wound Healing

Bovine Extracellular Matrix Particulate Modulates Fibroblast Cellular Activities Supportive of Wound Management

Characterization of PURION® Processed Dual Layer Chorion Allograft

Amniotic Membrane Allografts promote re-epithelialization in vitro via cJUN Mediated Mechanism

Adjunctive Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane Usage for Pressure Injuries in the Post-Acute Care Setting

Reconstruction Following Mohs Surgery with a Placental Allograft: A Cost-Effectiveness Analysis

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com