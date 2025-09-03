CAPRICOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Capricor (CAPR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Capricor between October 9, 2024 and July 10, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the United States District Court Southern District Of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor securities between October 9, 2024 and July 10, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 15, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Capricor’s lead cell therapy candidate drug deramiocel for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, Capricor’s ability to obtain a Biologics License Application (BLA) for deramiocel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its four-year safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial study of deramiocel.

On July 11, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA denying the BLA specifically citing it did not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness and the need for additional clinical data. Further, the CRL referenced outstanding items in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of the application.

Following this news, the price of Capricor stock declined from $11.40 per share on July 10, 2025 to $7.64 per share on July 11, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: