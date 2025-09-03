CCTE Secures 10 CFR Part 810 License, Advancing US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation





Pictured: CCTE Executive Team at Idaho National Lab – (from left to right) Milan Shah, COO; Mehul Shah, CEO; and Paul Chan, CTO.

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) announces that the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) have granted a 10 CFR Part 810 Authorization (“Specific License”) to export their ANEEL fuel technology and services to India. The specific license, signed by Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, includes assurances from key Indian nuclear industry “end users”, including Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Nuclear Power Corporation India Limited (NPCIL), and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).

CCTE designed and patented a thorium-enriched uranium fuel (called ANEEL fuel) that can “plug-and-play” in existing Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), resulting in significantly higher burnup, reduced waste, lower costs, enhanced safety, and proliferation-resistant performance. The export license marks a major milestone, authorizing CCTE to export its nuclear technology from the United States to India. This validates the demand for ANEEL fuel in India, strengthens the U.S. HALEU industry, and paves the way for near-term U.S.–India nuclear cooperation.

Mehul Shah, CEO and Founder of CCTE, emphasized the broader implications: “The approval of the Part 810 license unlocks the full potential of ANEEL fuel and reignites the U.S.-India 123 Agreement, marking a historic milestone in strategic nuclear cooperation. We are deeply grateful to the U.S. and Indian establishments for their vision and support in enabling this breakthrough. With thorium at its core, ANEEL fuel delivers higher performance and energy security, driving a cleaner and safer energy future for the world.”

The achievement has also been recognized as a critical advancement for the U.S.–India partnership by leading organizations such as US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the USISPF, noted: “The U.S.-India energy partnership is a key pillar of our bilateral ties, and the approval of Clean Core Thorium Energy’s 10 CFR Part 810 license marks a historic step forward in U.S.-India civil nuclear cooperation. This milestone not only strengthens bilateral trust but also demonstrates how American innovation and Indian expertise can address the world’s growing demand for advancing energy security and nonproliferation goals.”

In August 2025, CCTE announced that the second set of four rodlets exceeded 45 GWd/MTU—nearly six to seven times the average burnup limit of standard natural uranium fuel used in PHWRs/CANDUs. This milestone burn-up accomplishment at Idaho National Lab’s Advanced Test Reactor provides technical validation for the ANEEL fuel’s potential to redefine performance and sustainability standards in the nuclear industry. Indian industry partners highlighted the advantages. “ANEEL fuel presents a substantial opportunity to enhance the competitive positioning of PHWR/CANDU technology, while simultaneously accelerating the realization of thorium as a more potentially sustainable nuclear fuel source than uranium,” said Anil V. Parab, Whole-time Director and Senior EVP at Larsen & Toubro.

In 2024, CCTE announced partnerships with key Indian private and public sector partners including Larsen & Toubro and the National Thermal Power Corporation, reinforcing the strong foundation for collaboration in deploying advanced nuclear technologies. CCTE plans to further technical collaboration and commercial contracts with Indian partners in the coming months for commercialization of the ANEEL fuel.

