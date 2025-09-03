Biotricity and B-Secur Target the Consumer Wearables Market with Expansion of Next-Gen Cardiac Monitoring Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif./BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), an innovative medical technology company specializing in remote cardiac monitoring solutions, and B-Secur, a leader in ECG algorithm and biosensing technology, are transforming the consumer wearables market with an enhancement to their joint cardiac monitoring platform.

The device-neutral platform, which launched in early 2025 for ambulatory cardiac monitoring, will now support ECG data from consumer wearables. This advancement enables the seamless integration and review of user data collected from smartwatches, smart rings, fitness trackers, and other mobile health products within Biotricity’s cloud-based medical workflow.

The move solidifies Biotricity and B-Secur’s leadership in digital cardiovascular innovation, positioning the companies at the forefront of the rapidly expanding heart health market.

“Biotricity’s mission has been to make high-quality cardiac care accessible to everyone,” explained Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder and CEO of Biotricity. “Through our strategic collaboration with B-Secur, we’re introducing clinical-grade heart monitoring to consumer wearables, providing patients and their healthcare providers with the tools they need to understand and manage heart health like never before.”

Leveraging B-Secur’s FDA-cleared HeartKey® ECG algorithms and advanced analytics, the platform delivers medical-grade accuracy trusted by healthcare professionals. Its device-agnostic design and cloud-enabled infrastructure allow developers and OEMs to seamlessly integrate data from smart devices into regulated care pathways, efficiently bridging the gap between consumer devices and clinical care.

“This advancement addresses the growing global demand for preventive cardiovascular solutions in younger and aging populations,” said Tyeler Dean, VP of Medical at B-Secur. “It enables scalable, user-friendly health tech while maintaining the same level of clinical-grade accuracy trusted by healthcare professionals and increasingly expected by consumers.”

Cardiovascular disease, responsible for 1 in 3 deaths worldwide, is projected to triple global costs to $1.8 trillion by 2050. This underscores the urgent need for scalable, preventative technologies that enable early diagnoses and intervention, ultimately improving long-term outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.

About B-Secur

B-Secur is an advanced biosensing technology company on a mission to set a new level of care in health monitoring through development of both on-device and cloud applications, driving preventative and proactive fitness and health management. B-Secur's signal processing provides medical-grade ECG data for faster, more confident diagnosis, treatment, and management. B-Secur is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.



Contacts:

Corinna Keenan

B-Secur

Corinna.keenan@b-secur.com

###ENDS###