PolyPid to Participate in the Upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that senior management will participate in the upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 8-9, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

PolyPid's fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright Managing Director, Equity Research, Brandon Folkes, will take place from 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM ET on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The PolyPid management team will participate in virtual and in-person one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors attending the event may request a one-on-one meeting with PolyPid through their H.C. Wainwright representative or e-mail meetings@hcwco.com.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX₁₀₀, PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.

