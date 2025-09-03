Aterian Announces U.S. Launch of Squatty Potty Flushable Wipes

Newest Bathroom Essential from the Creators of the #1 Way to #2

100% Plant-Based Fibers, Hypoallergenic, and Septic Safe

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, today announced the launch of Squatty Potty Wipes, the Company’s flagship entry into the consumable products market. Squatty Potty wipes are now available for sale in the United States on Amazon.com and www.squattypotty.com . The wipes launched in the United Kingdom in late August 2025 are also available at Amazon.co.uk.

Squatty Potty wipes are pH balanced, alcohol free, cruelty free (no animal testing), and safe for sensitive and eczema prone skin. Made with 100% plant-based fibers, Squatty Potty wipes leave you feeling fresh and clean, and are flushable and septic safe when flushed according to packaging instructions. The stylish design matches any bathroom décor, and we even offer an On-The-Go travel pouch which fits easily into a purse, gym bag, or glove compartment, providing easy and convenient on-the-go hygiene.

Squatty Potty wipes are available in bundles of 3- or 6-packs, with pack counts of 18ct and 50ct and an MSRP starting at $9.99. Attributes include:

Safe for sensitive skin, including eczema prone skin

pH balanced

Alcohol free

100% plant-based fibers

99% water and plant-based formula

Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested

Cruelty free, not tested on animals

Formulated without harsh chemicals, oils, parabens, and sulfates

Independent lab testing shows these wipes meet INDA GD4 Flushable Product Guidelines

FSC (Forest Sustainability Council) certified

Infused with aloe, chamomile, green tea, and cucumber extract, with a spa fresh scent

“The launch of these new wipes reflects our push into the consumables market, an important component of our long-term growth strategy,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “Our Squatty Potty wipes will generate a higher contribution margin than many of our hard goods and electronic products, and we are confident that the quality and experience of using this product will generate life-long repeat customers.”

Mr. Rodriguez concluded, “We have built exceptional brand equity across our family of products. We expect to further expand our presence in the consumables market in 2025 in the health and beauty space under our Healing Solutions brand.”

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io .

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the success of our consumables strategy and its expected impact to our financial results and customer retention, our ability to scale our e-commerce presence, reach new audiences, and elevate our brand profile. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to our ability to continue as a going concern, the effect of tariffs and other costs on our results, our ability to continue to operate following our reduction in workforce, our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders, our ability to maintain and to grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to continue to profitably sell the SKUs we operate; our ability to maintain Amazon’s Prime badge on our seller accounts or reinstate the Prime badge in the event of any removal of such badge by Amazon; our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; those related to our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; those related to consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition, forecasting and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to integrate such companies and technologies with our business; our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

dsullivan@theequitygroup.com