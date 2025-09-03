CDT Board Authorizes Adoption of Cryptocurrency Treasury Reserve Strategy

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("CDT" or the "Company") today announced that, following its strategic review of the cryptocurrency and stablecoin market, engagement with third-party consultants and conversations with stakeholders, the Board has approved a cryptocurrency-based treasury reserve strategy to hold part of its current balance sheet, diversifying its capital management approach for the Company's assets.

The decision reflects the Company's conviction that long-term exposure to digital assets presents both strategic and financial benefits for investors. The Board recognizes the significant market activity from investors and sponsors in the cryptocurrency and stablecoin sector and believes it could be positioned to execute a potentially transformative transaction given its simple capital structure.

In parallel, CDT is working with Sarborg to develop an autonomous multi-agent AI-led system to evaluate the cryptocurrency market, enabling real-time analytics, automated execution systems, and a structured rebalancing framework that mirrors best practices in digital asset markets. Meanwhile, the Company remains focused on progressing its pipeline of Phase-2 ready pharmaceutical assets, which is built upon a foundation of algorithmic repurposing, integration, solid-form drug development, and IP-led licensing opportunities.

As of September 2, 2025, the total number of shares of common stock outstanding was 3,382,025 and the total authorized shares of common stock are 250,000,000 shares. CDT continues to utilize its at-the-market (ATM) facility with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as its primary source of funding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavours with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; its ability to effectively implement a cryptocurrency treasury reserve strategy; and other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus (as amended and supplemented) relating to the business combination completed in September 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investors & Media:

info@cdtequity.com