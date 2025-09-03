Edible Garden to Showcase Sports Nutrition Product of the Year - Kick Sports Nutrition, Clean Labeled & GLP-1 Support Products, and Vitamin Way® & Vitamin Whey® Brands at ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session, September 7th–10th, 2025

BELVIDERE, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will showcase its Kick Sports Nutrition line, clean labeled sports nutrition & weight management and GLP-1 support products, as well as its accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands at ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session, to be held September 7th–September 10th, 2025, at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

ECRM connects brands and buyers worldwide, matching the right brands with the right buyers at the right time. Specializing in seamless product discovery, ECRM has hosted over three million meetings since 1994, helping thousands of brands enter retail chains and food service operations. Unlike traditional trade shows, ECRM offers distraction-free, curated one-on-one meetings that enhance product visibility and create unique business opportunities. With a high-tech, high-touch approach, ECRM ensures every meeting is productive, generating more leads than conventional trade shows.

“Participating in ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session provides us with a tremendous opportunity to showcase the evolution of our nutrition portfolio,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “At this year’s event, we are showcasing our Kick Sports Nutrition line alongside newly developed clean labeled sports nutrition & weight management and GLP-1 support products, in addition to our well-established Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. Each of these lines underscores our focus on transparency, innovation, and accessibility, delivering next-generation formulas and clean ingredients designed to meet the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers.”

“Kick Sports Nutrition was recently recognized as the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards, underscoring the innovation and momentum behind the brand. Our recent launches at a major big-box retailer and on Amazon represent important milestones in expanding our reach, and by combining physical retail with digital platforms, we are executing an omnichannel strategy that enhances accessibility, strengthens brand visibility, and allows consumers to engage with our products wherever they prefer to shop. Showcasing our portfolio at ECRM gives us the opportunity to connect directly with key retail partners and industry leaders, while further advancing our vision of building a strong, trusted presence in the rapidly growing sports nutrition and weight management market.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

