VelocityEHS Publishes Breakthrough AI Research to Reduce Hand Strain and Injury on the Job

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, global leader in EHS solutions and pioneer of practical AI for workplace safety, today announced the publication of “Vision-Based Computing Pipeline for Recognizing Hand Grip-Types During Tool Handling” in IISE Transactions on Occupational Ergonomics & Human Factors (July 31, 2025).

Authored by Dr. Francis Baek (Georgia Tech), Daeho Kim (VelocityEHS & Univ. of Toronto), Dr. Julia Penfield (VP, Research & ML, VelocityEHS), Rick Barker (Sr. Director, Solution Strategy, VelocityEHS) and Dr. SangHyun Lee (VelocityEHS & Univ. of Michigan), the paper demonstrates a single-camera based system that:

Continuously and noninvasively classifies six common grip types using standard RGB video.

Accurately measures how long and how often each grip is used.

Integrates seamlessly with the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform to empower EHS pros with real-time ergonomic insights.



By automating hand posture tracking, the pipeline speeds up risk assessments, pinpoints troublesome grips before injuries occur—and does so without bulky sensors or extensive training.

“The research we do at VelocityEHS pushes the state of art of using AI for worker safety and health in real-world applications. As the pioneer in this space, we’re the first company to ever use AI for ergonomics assessment in hand-grip intensive tasks. I’m proud of my team for publishing another peer-reviewed paper,” says Dr. Penfield.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” added Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This research underscores our commitment to providing efficient, human-centered intelligence that helps companies reduce risk and keep people safe.”

This latest publication follows five AI/ML studies released by VelocityEHS experts earlier this year, reinforcing the company’s leadership in human-led innovation for safety and sustainability.

To learn more about the VelocityEHS ML Scientists, watch this video or visit www.EHS.com.

