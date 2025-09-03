Live Ventures Announces New Communications Campaign, Engages Brandsinger Agency to Facilitate

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company that focuses on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies, today announced a strategic campaign to tell its story more fully and frequently to all stakeholders. “We’re re-energizing our dialogue with investors and the media, as well as with the thousands of customers of our portfolio companies,” said Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures.

As a first step, the company has retained Brandsinger LLC, a New York City–based branding and communications consultancy, as its strategic partner. Founded in 2008 by veteran brand strategist Claude Singer, Brandsinger is known to provide rigorous strategic guidance energized by creative flair. The agency has shaped brands for some of the world’s best known financial institutions and built brands for the portfolio companies of successful private equity firms. Brandsinger’s past work includes brand-building assignments for Cigna, White & Case, Johnson & Johnson, P&G Professional, and New York Life.

“Live Ventures is beginning an exciting new chapter,” said Isaac. “Partnering with Brandsinger ensures that we have world-class branding and communications expertise to match our vision. Their proven ability to sharpen strategy, build transparency, and amplify portfolio company value will reinforce Live Ventures’ brand and stimulate opportunities for growth.”

The newly announced campaign will cover investor relations, public relations, employee communications and community outreach. Using all media creatively and persistently, Live Ventures will strengthen its corporate narrative, elevate communications across its portfolio, and enhance transparency for all stakeholders. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to building durable, recognizable portfolio brands that support long-term shareholder value.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic, targeting companies with a proven track record of stable cash flows and strong market positions. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.

About Brandsinger

Brandsinger is a New York City–based brand strategy consultancy founded by Claude Singer in 2008. Singer—with decades of leadership at Aetna, Merrill Lynch, Siegel+Gale, Lippincott, and Siegelvision—has shaped global brands across industries. Alongside Creative Director Tennyson Singer, Brandsinger partners with private equity firms, financial institutions, startups and Fortune 500 companies to deliver clear strategies, compelling identities, and enduring value.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “Company” refers to Live Ventures and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated