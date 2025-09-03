Journey Medical Corporation to Participate in September 2025 Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two September 2025 investor conferences.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date and Time: Monday, September 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York City

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Location: New York City

Format: 1x1 Meetings

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

