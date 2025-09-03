MetaEra Rebrands as ME, Secures Strategic Funding to Accelerate AI-Powered Web3 Platform

HONG KONG, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaEra, a leading Web3.0 media and market service platform, announced the completion of its Pre-A fundraising, with a pre-money valuation of USD 40 million. The round was led by top-tier investment firm Fenbushi US, with follow-on participation from HashKey Capital, BIZ Hong Kong（商界·香港）, Amber Group (AMBR), LTP, Conflux Network, Solowin Holdings (SWIN), G70 Crypto, FOMO Ventures, Klickl Labs, TDTC, and PLVR, among other institutional strategic investors.





Over the past year, MetaEra has rapidly expanded its service offerings across verticals of the Web3.0 ecosystem, achieving more than tenfold business growth, surging traffic metrics, and significantly enhanced brand influence—solidifying its leadership position in the industry. Based on the company’s current profitability and financial health, the newly raised USD 2.5 million from this round will be allocated specifically toward developing an AI‑powered platform for news, data aggregation, events, and market services—further enhancing MetaEra’s ecosystem development.

Concurrently, MetaEra announced a formal rebranding as "ME" and the establishment of the ME Group, ushering in a systematic AI‑centric business strategy. ME Group will serve both institutional (B2B) and consumer (B2C) users through a unified AI‑driven platform across media information, data services, conferences, and marketing, aiming to deliver more efficient media coverage and marketing needs for both institutional clients and retail users in the Web3.0 era.

ME Group will deliver services through distinct business verticals or subsidiaries, including:

· ME Media

Media services, social media community growth, and influencer (KOL) engagement services.

· ME Event

Organizing brand conferences, event hosting, policy advisory, and public relations.

· ME AI

Partnering with BIZ Hong Kong to launch the "CoinFound" Web3‑one‑stop information aggregation platform. This platform will offer enterprise entity relationship mapping, credit event tracking, on‑chain data monitoring, news aggregation, RWA asset data including stablecoin and xStocks pricing, crypto equity data dashboards, AI assistant services, and smart research reports. Future offerings will include AI Agents to support market services such as AI‑powered social media management, community moderation, and news publishing.



Commenting on the company’s future growth, ME CEO Jessica Yang remarked:

''The confidence and strategic investment from leading institutions reflect strong market consensus on ME’s brand strength and continued growth potential. We firmly believe that AI and blockchain will reshape a decentralized, efficient, and transparent digital asset economy and financial system. The newly formed ME is built for this vision and will continue to deliver outstanding user value as a leading information and technology platform in the Web3.0 era. With ME, we aim to become the go-to AI-driven intelligence platform for digital assets globally.''

With the launch of ME Group, the company is well-positioned to capture the next wave of growth at the intersection of AI and Web3.

Learn more: https://www.metaera.hk/

Cooperation Email: marketing@metaera.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee8c46b-9be1-417a-b12d-749985d2d0f2