When Google Erases a Business, Everyone Loses

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Restrooms, a leader in luxury portable restroom and shower trailers, is sounding the alarm after Google Business Profile (GBP) suspension have effectively erased the 20 plus year old company from Maps and Local Search.

“For over two decades, we’ve helped brides, festivals, businesses and disaster response teams raise the standard of sanitation in America,” said David Sauers, Co-Founder of Royal Restrooms. “But today, an algorithm can decide we don’t exist. An AI in California or a contractor overseas can suspend us, and there’s no human to call. That’s not marketing. That’s access to the public square being controlled by one company.”

A Company Built on Innovation and Dignity, Now Invisible Online

Founded in 2004, Royal Restrooms set out to change the industry standard for portable toilets by introducing fully functioning restroom trailers with flushing toilets, running water, climate control, and ADA accessibility. What began as a better alternative to the dreaded plastic porta-potty became an industry shift. Brides booked them for weddings, festivals upgraded the guest experience, and they were first deployed with emergency response efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Today, what was once a novelty has become an expectation, when people gather, they deserve real bathrooms. Since then, the company has expanded nationwide, serving weddings, festivals, and emergency operations in over 16 states.

But today, despite thousands of positive Google reviews and a spotless reputation, Royal Restrooms’ local business listings have been suspended, flagged as “deceptive.” The reason: Google only recognizes the outdated category “Portable Toilet Service.”

“We don’t provide plastic porta-potties. We provide luxury restroom trailers, ADA units, and mobile showers. But because we don’t fit the old box, we’re punished for innovating,” said Sauers. “Couples can’t find us, festivals assume we’re closed, and emergency managers only see porta-potties when searching ‘mobile restrooms or showers.’ That isn’t just bad for us. It’s bad for communities.”

The Bigger Problem: One Company, No Accountability

Independent research shows 72–75% of consumers use Google to find local business information. When a listing vanishes, so do the calls.

This is not just about bathrooms. Photographers, boutique gyms, food trucks, mobile bartenders, and wedding vendors have all reported similar suspensions. Entire industries risk invisibility when Google’s categories don’t evolve.

“Imagine a bakery suspended because a customer didn’t get a gluten-free cake. That’s how arbitrary this feels,” said Sauers. “We’re in ‘Google jail’ with no bail, no phone call, and no explanation.”

What Needs to Change

Royal Restrooms is urging Google to make four common-sense reforms:

Modernize categories: Add “Restroom Trailer Rental,” “ADA Restroom Trailer,” and “Mobile Shower Trailer” to distinguish services beyond “Portable Toilet Supplier.”

Require human review before suspension: No business should be erased by an algorithm without at least one human check. People’s livelihoods are affected.

Create a fast-track appeals process: Verified multi-location businesses need timely reinstatement and limited phone support.

Clarify standards: Provide transparent evidence checklists and reasons for denials, not vague notices to “review guidelines.”

Human Impact, Not Just SEO

When a bride can’t find us on Maps, she assumes we’ve gone out of business.

When a festival producer doesn’t see verified vendors, they delay or cancel contracts.

When an emergency manager searches for “mobile showers” and only finds porta-potties, disaster victims are left standing in the wrong line.



“This is about innovation being punished by outdated categories,” said Sauers. “If Google really wants to provide relevant results, then recognizing industries of 2025, not 2005 is a no-brainer. Google wants the most relevant information from us as businesses, but they do not conform to the same standard.”

A Call to Peers and Policymakers

Royal Restrooms is inviting other business owners who have faced suspensions or category mismatches to speak out.

“We hope reporters, policymakers, and fellow entrepreneurs see this isn’t an isolated incident,” Sauers added. “If it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone. Our cry for help is really a cry for accountability.”

About Royal Restrooms:

Since 2004, Royal Restrooms has been the premier provider of mobile restrooms and shower trailers for weddings, festivals, and emergency response. With office locations in 16 states and the ability to serve nationwide, Royal Restrooms has set the standard for sanitation with its “Regal Portable Restroom Experience.”

