3 September 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 August – 2 September 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 2,330,500 661,881,746 27 August 2025 32,000 241.79 7,737,280 28 August 2025 28,000 247.97 6,943,160 29 August 2025 26,000 243.02 6,318,520 1 September 2025 26,000 244.31 6,352,060 2 September 2025 28,000 241.07 6,749,960 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 2,470,500 695,982,726

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,917,356 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 August – 2 September 2025 is enclosed.

