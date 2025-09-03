Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 53 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 September 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 August – 2 September 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,330,500
|661,881,746
|27 August 2025
|32,000
|241.79
|7,737,280
|28 August 2025
|28,000
|247.97
|6,943,160
|29 August 2025
|26,000
|243.02
|6,318,520
|1 September 2025
|26,000
|244.31
|6,352,060
|2 September 2025
|28,000
|241.07
|6,749,960
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,470,500
|695,982,726
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,917,356 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 August – 2 September 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments