ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

 | Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 53 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

3 September 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 August – 2 September 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]2,330,500 661,881,746
27 August 202532,000241.797,737,280
28 August 202528,000247.976,943,160
29 August 202526,000243.026,318,520
1 September 202526,000244.316,352,060
2 September 202528,000241.076,749,960
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)2,470,500 695,982,726

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,917,356 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 August – 2 September 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2025-53_EN SE-2025-53_Transactions B shares

Recommended Reading