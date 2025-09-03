New York, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockstreet and Vaulta Partner to Launch USD1-Powered Token Launches

United States, September 3rd, 2025 - Blockstreet , the first official launchpad for USD1-native projects, today announced a strategic partnership with Vaulta , a leading Web3 Banking Network, to enable access to Blockstreet token launches powered by the USD1 stablecoin.

The collaboration brings together Blockstreet’s compliant, high-velocity capital execution platform with Vaulta’s banking and tokenized investment infrastructure. Vaulta users will be able to bank, hold, and participate in live token launches directly from their wallets, while builders gain access to USD1-native rails and Vaulta’s user base for raising capital. The partnership also introduces shared liquidity and new yield opportunities across both ecosystems.

“This partnership brings together two powerful engines for Web3 adoption,” said Kyle Klemmer, co-founder of Blockstreet. “Vaulta’s smart banking infrastructure paired with Blockstreet’s launchpad means users and builders can now interact with USD1 in real-time, with transparency, security, and compliance at every step.”

Vaulta, recently rebranded from EOS Network and received a $6 million investment from World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to advance Web3 Banking in the US. Through this collaboration, Blockstreet becomes the gateway for USD1-powered launches to the Vaulta community, following the launchpad’s prior partnerships with Alchemy Pay, Lorenzo Protocol, Sahara Labs AI, StakeStone, and Plume Network.

“Partnering with Blockstreet gives the Vaulta community early access to select USD1-denominated launches and opens the doors to USD1 native deployment on Vaulta via Blockstreet’s relationship with World Liberty Financial. Our objective is simple: connect secure, high-velocity capital with real-world finance.” Tristan Dickinson CMO Vaulta Foundation.

USD1-powered launches via Blockstreet are expected to go live imminently and will be accessible to the Vaulta community through the Blockstreet website , marking a new chapter in regulated, multi-chain capital formation for the crypto and Web3 ecosystem. The Vaulta community will also be privy to exclusive early product launches from Blockstreet.

#END#

About Blockstreet

Blockstreet is a digital asset platform that accelerates the adoption of USD1, one of the fastest-growing stablecoins, through launch enablement, liquidity tools, and strategic ecosystem development. Founded and led by Matt Morgan and Kyle Klemmer, Blockstreet works with projects, institutions, and market participants to bridge traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure, driving real-world use cases for stablecoins and blockchain technology.

About Vaulta

Vaulta is a Web3 banking network that bridges traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure. By combining wealth management, consumer payments, RWA investment, and digital asset insurance, Vaulta provides a secure and scalable operating system for the future of global banking.