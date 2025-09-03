Stellar Taste. Interstellar Energy. 5-hour ENERGY® Teams Up with The Outer Worlds 2 to Launch New, Purpleberry Punch 5-hour ENERGY® Shot.

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maker of 5-hour ENERGY® is teaming up with Obsidian Entertainment to celebrate the release of The Outer Worlds 2 video game for a limited-edition product launch that is out of this world.

Purpleberry Punch, one of the iconic consumable items from The Outer Worlds franchise (and its in-game 2-hour Energy Brew), is brought to life as a new 5-hour ENERGY® shot which is available now on 5hourEnergy.com and Amazon.com. It’s a flavor that punches back – sweet juicy grape, zealously zesty lime and a warm ginger kick. It packs a powerful, zero sugar boost of 230mg of caffeine, B-vitamins and nutrients.

While it won’t give you a 60-second buff in real life (sorry!), customers who purchase a 6-pack of Purpleberry Punch will receive an exclusive Purpleberry Raptidon pet for the player’s ship in The Outer Worlds 2.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, attendees at PAX West in Seattle were able to get their hands on the new Purpleberry Punch shot before anyone else. Attendees that visited the 5-hour ENERGY® booth sampled the limited-edition product, took photos with The Moon Man and entered for a chance to win prizes each day.

Coming November 1 is a second limited-edition 5-hour ENERGY® shot flavor themed from The Outer Worlds 2 universe, Mock Melon Brew. It will be released for retail exclusively at Circle K stores throughout the U.S. and will be available on 5hourEnergy.com. With the launch of Mock Melon Brew is an additional piece of in-game content available exclusively from Circle K. Customers who purchase any 5-hour ENERGY® product at Circle K locations across the United States will receive an exclusive pet for the player’s ship in The Outer Worlds 2.

To redeem the in-game content, customers can register and upload their purchase receipts at www.5HEgame.com.

The Outer Worlds 2 releases October 29 and will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Battle.net, Steam, Xbox Cloud, PlayStation 5, and you can play it on day one with Game Pass.

5-hour ENERGY’s® Purpleberry Punch shot goes on sale today and Mock Melon Brew will be available in November.

