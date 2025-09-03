Latest Release of Epic Benefits Delivers Singular View of Benefits Account Details

Chicago, IL., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the latest release of Epic Benefits that delivers a unified Benefits view in client accounts within Applied Epic for quicker servicing and plan management. The new release includes a Benefits Account Overview screen in Applied Epic that provides a 360-degree view into key account information like contacts, activities, plans, employee class, and Benefits details like Employee Counts, ERISA and HIPAA dates, and COBRA admins, reducing user clicks by 75% to make it easier to find and take action on plan-level information and service books of business.

Key benefits include:

Find Client Information Faster: Spend more time advising and less time searching for information with a single view of critical Benefits account and plan information.

Spend more time advising and less time searching for information with a single view of critical Benefits account and plan information. Boost Customer Service: Answer incoming customer questions and requests faster with a single screen to locate and reference key customer details.

Answer incoming customer questions and requests faster with a single screen to locate and reference key customer details. Maintain Accurate Information: Easily update account and plan information in Applied Epic with a single view to trigger common actions at the Account and Plan Level.

“Employers are offering a wide breadth of Benefits plans to attract top-tier talent, fueling the ever-growing complexity of the marketplace, and brokers need a single system that can keep up,” said Tammi Shapiro, SVP & General Manager of Benefits Solutions, Applied Systems. “The introduction of the Benefits Account Overview in Applied Epic tackles today’s Benefits challenges head-on while accelerating our long-term investment in solutions that will transform the way Benefits brokers deliver value.”

